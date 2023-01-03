ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AP News Summary at 1:34 p.m. EST

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage. NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. A order to ground all departing flights by the Federal Aviation Administration was lifted, but there are already 1,000 flight cancelations and more than 7,000 delayed flights. That number is expected to grow as the air travel network comes back to life.
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
Mad Minute stories for Jan. 10, 2023

A British delivery driver stole over £20,000 ($24,360) worth of goods, including over £12,000 ($14,616) of wine and spirits that he was supposed to deliver to businesses, the Birmingham Mail reported. The thief, former soldier Paul McGauley, was employed by an agency to work for the logistics company...
Shooting fallout: Metal detectors in elementary schools?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old boy has plunged the nation into uncharted waters of school violence, with many in the Virginia shipbuilding city where it happened demanding metal detectors in every school. But experts warn there are no easy solutions when it comes to preventing gun violence in schools. “This is a real game changer,” said Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, which trains law enforcement members who work in schools. “How do we begin to approach the idea of protecting students and staff from an armed 6-year-old?”...
