(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says the repeated efforts to elect a Speaker of the House is "not a great look." The Dickinson Republican said Wednesday that getting a right decision is more important than getting a quick decision, but taking multiple votes with the exact same outcome is not a great look. House members returned to the Capitol at noon Eastern Thursday to resume the process of selecting a Speaker. California Congressman Kevin McCarthy is the frontrunner, but a coalition of 20 Republicans have kept him several votes short of the position.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO