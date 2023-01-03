Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers to issue executive order to ban TikTok on state devices 'likely next week'
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) - Governor Tony Evers intends to issue an executive order to ban social media app TikTok on state-issued devices. A spokeswoman from the governor's office confirmed to CBS 58 the executive order will happen, "likely next week." The decision to ban the app on state-issued devices...
Jan. 6 documents: Ron Johnson suggested lawmakers, not voters, choose presidential electors
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- A week before Wisconsin electors had plans to meet to cast their ballots for Joe Biden, Andrew Hitt, the former chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, told the Jan. 6 committee Senator Ron Johnson suggested the state Legislature chose the 2020 presidential electors, not voters.
What does FDA's decision on abortion pills mean for Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Food and Drug Administration is now allowing certain retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills directly to patients, but laws pertaining to abortion in Wisconsin are limiting the impact of the decision on the state. The rule allows retail pharmacies to get certified through a Risk...
'It's a disease': UW Health experts stress concerns over growing opioid epidemic, overdoses
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Amid a growing opioid epidemic nationwide, state experts said they continue to see a large number of opioid overdose-related visits to emergency medical services. According to a recent report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, "from 2020 to 2021, the number of deaths statewide increased...
'New era of treating Alzheimer's': Wisconsin doctors, researchers celebrate FDA approval of new drug
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A groundbreaking new Alzheimer's drug is exciting doctors and researchers across the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of a new medication called Lecanemab or Leqembi, which targets the fundamental pathology of Alzheimer's Disease, according to a press release. Alzheimer's...
Wonderful World of Weddings show returns to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend with more than 150 vendors
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- This weekend is the Wonderful World of Weddings show at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. You can meet more than 150 vendors and see what they have to offer in person. "It's really nice to have that personal connection so you can ask the right...
CBS 58 sits down with Kylene Spanbauer, the new Miss Wisconsin
The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Fond du Lac native Kylene Spanbauer as our new Miss Wisconsin 2022. It comes after Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, became Miss America. CBS 58 sat down with Spanbauer Friday, Jan. 6, to hear some of her goals for the year.
Off and on light snow today followed by some sunshine to end the week
Good morning southeast Wisconsin. We're waking up to light snow across southeast Wisconsin as this pesky low pressure system still hasn't moved east. There has been a good amount of salt trucks out in Milwaukee this morning, so roads are in good shape. Places well inland are experiencing some slippery spots as temps have been sitting around 30 degrees for several hours.
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
WisDOT: 31-hour freeway closure planned for I-41 Jan. 6-8
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Zoo Interchange North Leg project is planning a 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend. The closure is set for Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8, and will allow for the demolition...
