Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…

29 MINUTES AGO