Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,500 to $3,000 Bonus Check Will Be Givin Away This 2023, See Who Qualifies
The Rochester Teachers Association in New York voted overwhelmingly by 80 percent to approve a three-year bonus check contract with benefits on Tuesday. Between $1,500 to $3,000 Worth Of Bonus Check This 2023 And The Other Benefits. New York, offers bonuses worth up to $3,000 along with other benefits as...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
AAA: The end of gas tax holiday will have a financial effect on New York consumers
The fuel tax suspension provided a reduction of at least $0.16 per gallon statewide on motor fuel, state sales tax, and metropolitan commuter sales tax.
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update January 6
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
mhflsentinel.com
Sentinel Now Covering Town Of Henrietta
The closure of several long-time community newspapers following the merger of Gannett and Gateway, as well as the move by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle to reduce local coverage, has created several news deserts in Monroe and Ontario Counties. The Sentinel, while modestly sized and firmly dedicated to reporting on its core communities, has agreed to accept the request of the New York Press Association to cover some of the towns and villages abandoned by the consolidation within the newspaper industry.
After $8,617 bill, RG&E customer wants answers: ‘Like sharks for money’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the 2,300-square-foot home she was about to move into in August, mental health therapy aide Dee Chambers later got a bill for $2,000 dollars from RG&E for the month of August. “And I was like how can the bill be this high when nobody lives there?” said Chambers highlighting that for […]
Rochester receives $500,000 federal grant for Brownfields Job Training Program
The program, according to officials, is designed to clean up and transform blighted brownfield sites in the city. The federal grant is the single-largest investment in brownfields infrastructure under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
rochesterfirst.com
University of Rochester Lab Engineer discusses microplastics now found in humans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More evidence in the research of scientists is coming to light about the presence of microplastics not just in the air we breathe and the water we drink, but now microplastic pollution is being found in our blood. The technology being used to study microplastics,...
Lack of snow affecting local businesses
Buffalo was hit hard with snow - but here in the greater Rochester area - we've seen hardly any this year. For many businesses that may depend on snow - this can be a struggle.
penfield.org
Campione named Town of Penfield Security Supervisor
Longtime Town of Penfield staff member Steve Campione has a new position with the Town after recently being named Security Supervisor. Campione formally began the job at the end of November. Since 1995, Campione has worked for the Town of Penfield in various capacities, most recently with the Department of...
wnypapers.com
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service recently announced. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households affected by severe...
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022
A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
City of Rochester to repair area of water main break near Ford St.
Richard Perrin, the city's commissioner of environmental services, confirmed the line was repaired and that residents have safe drinking water.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Graces Protect Key Corner on Nations Road in Geneseo
Brothers Eric and Jeremy Grace have permanently protected 49 acres of land along Nations Road in Geneseo by working with Genesee Valley Conservancy to place a conservation easement on the property. This is the second phase of an effort that began in 2014 when the Graces donated an easement on...
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 6, 2023
First hour: Special rebroadcast - URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments. Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Reviewing the year in the financial markets. We have special rebroadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today. In our first hour, we're hearing from the local hospital systems about...
As Damar Hamlin’s toy drive hits $6.6 million, ‘Pirate Toy Fund’ talks local need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recovering Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helps to sponsor a toy drive in his home state of Pennsylvania via the ‘Chasing M Foundation’. Since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, that toy fund has hit over $6.6 million in donations (and counting). The money goes to help support toy drives, […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is an atmospheric river
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This is weather terminology that is not heard very often here in Rochester. It is called an “atmospheric river.” This is a concentrated, narrow band of high density moisture that is focused off of the Pacific Ocean and can stretch for over a thousand miles. This moisture plume comes into the California area and has been ongoing for several weeks. This atmospheric river has been intensified by a series of storms that helps to drive a lot of that moisture right into California.
rochesterfirst.com
A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
