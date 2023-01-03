ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Hot 99.1

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
GREECE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update January 6

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
mhflsentinel.com

Sentinel Now Covering Town Of Henrietta

The closure of several long-time community newspapers following the merger of Gannett and Gateway, as well as the move by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle to reduce local coverage, has created several news deserts in Monroe and Ontario Counties. The Sentinel, while modestly sized and firmly dedicated to reporting on its core communities, has agreed to accept the request of the New York Press Association to cover some of the towns and villages abandoned by the consolidation within the newspaper industry.
HENRIETTA, NY
penfield.org

Campione named Town of Penfield Security Supervisor

Longtime Town of Penfield staff member Steve Campione has a new position with the Town after recently being named Security Supervisor. Campione formally began the job at the end of November. Since 1995, Campione has worked for the Town of Penfield in various capacities, most recently with the Department of...
PENFIELD, NY
wnypapers.com

IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York

Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service recently announced. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households affected by severe...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Graces Protect Key Corner on Nations Road in Geneseo

Brothers Eric and Jeremy Grace have permanently protected 49 acres of land along Nations Road in Geneseo by working with Genesee Valley Conservancy to place a conservation easement on the property. This is the second phase of an effort that began in 2014 when the Graces donated an easement on...
GENESEO, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 6, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments. Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Reviewing the year in the financial markets. We have special rebroadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today. In our first hour, we're hearing from the local hospital systems about...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is an atmospheric river

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This is weather terminology that is not heard very often here in Rochester. It is called an “atmospheric river.” This is a concentrated, narrow band of high density moisture that is focused off of the Pacific Ocean and can stretch for over a thousand miles. This moisture plume comes into the California area and has been ongoing for several weeks. This atmospheric river has been intensified by a series of storms that helps to drive a lot of that moisture right into California.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
ROCHESTER, NY

