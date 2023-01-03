ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MSNBC

Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment

Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech

A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy loses second round of voting for House speaker amid GOP defections

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost a second round of votes to become House Speaker after a coterie of House conservatives voted against his bid.A coterie of conservatives voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio despite the fact that Mr Jordan gave an impassioned speech urging his colleagues to support Mr McCarthy. In all, only 203 Republicans voted for Mr McCarthy for Speaker, 15 votes short of the requisite 218 votes needed to obtain the gavel. Conversely, all 212 Democrats voted for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Republican hardliners had criticised Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
newsnationnow.com

118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency

The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.The first person in the order of succession, Vice President Kamala Harris, would inherit Mr Biden’s responsibilities if he were to become deceased or incapacitated, or if he were to resign. Ms Harris, who briefly served as Acting President of the United States when Mr Biden underwent a surgical procedure in November 2021, would be the 10th of the 49 vice presidents to assume...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

