housebeautiful.com
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
purewow.com
How Do You Grow Air Plants? (Hint: They Don’t Need Soil!)
Sure, you love your easy-care pothos, elegant alocasia and striking snake plant. But if you need a fun new houseplant to brighten up the place, it’s time to get an air plant. Air plants, also known as Tillandsia, have been trending in recent years because they’re low maintenance, don’t take up a ton of space. and aren’t terribly pricey. (Plus, their weird and wonderful shapes are pretty darn adorable.) But, once you have a few, how do you grow air plants? And care for them in general? We’ve got your back.
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
backyardboss.net
7 Tips For Growing Cantaloupe in Containers
There’s nothing quite like biting into the honeyed center of a perfect, home-grown cantaloupe. And with the right know-how and patience, anyone can grow delicious and juicy cantaloupes in containers — great news for aspiring urban growers or those with limited outdoor space!. Learn seven tips for growing...
backyardboss.net
How To Properly Water Your Air Plants
Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
KXAN
Did These Common Plants Survive Our Recent Freeze?
Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph to help identify plants that look rough now but have quite possibly survived the recent freeze. Avocado Tree In A Pot (brought into the garage during severe weather)- There are 3 kinds Indian, Guatemalan, Mexican have different cold tolerances. Mexican Avocado tree has the lowest around 19 degrees so it’s likely this tree will survive. As a reminder, water potted plants well before a freeze.
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
NOLA.com
Can you reuse your potting soil? Probably, and here's how: LSU Garden News
It’s not a bad idea to be conservative. Whether we are talking about environmental conservation or being fiscally conservative, as gardeners, there are decisions we can make to conserve money and resources. One such way is reusing potting soil. Many home gardeners today grow annuals, herbs and vegetables in...
iheart.com
(House) Plant of the Week - January 6th 2023 - Houseplants
Tuesday January 10 is National Houseplant Day! And let me tell you, almost like new hydrangeas, there are so many new selections of houseplants becoming available it just makes your indoor gardening head spin. So, in celebration of this special day, I chose 2 new selections of an old plant that has been around forever (because it is so easy to grow!), both of which have been chosen as houseplant of the year, 2023! Its Tradescantia (common names include Wandering Jew, Wandering Dude, Inch Plant, Spiderwort, Oyster Plant or just Tradescantia) and is a houseplant that can be grown in a hanging basket or taller pots to show off its long beautiful trailing vines or kept contained and compact in a pot. Very versatile, very easy to grow, and very hard to kill, makes this a very good indoor plant to have around (indoors and out). And there are a bazillion selections of this easy to grow indoor plant available, including the 2023 Award Winners, chosen by 2 different organizations! Pistachio White, chosen by the National Garden Bureau as their 2023 Green Thumb Winner, and Feeling Flirty by Proven Winners as their 2023 Houseplant of the Year.(Both are shown below) Growing requirements: Sun, shade, part sun / evenly moist soils / 60-80 degrees favorite temps / only feed lightly / control plant sizes by pinching tips – also great way to propagate.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
Our Guide to Organic Lawn Care, to Keep Your Garden Green and Healthy
Transitioning to organic lawn care practices won’t happen overnight — it takes time to learn what methods work best for you and your plants. But once you get into a routine, and do a little bit of trial and error, the benefits are endless. Creating a chemical-free lawn...
gardeningknowhow.com
Forcing Amaryllis Bulbs Indoors During Winter
Despite being an avid gardener, I have always struggled when it came to growing plants indoors. In my small home, I simply couldn’t find the ideal location to grow healthy houseplants. With only one south-facing window, most plants withered away quickly from a lack of light or improper watering. It wasn’t until I began to explore the idea of forcing flower bulbs that I had my first success with indoor plants. Since that time, my love of growing flower bulbs throughout winter has grown exponentially.
How to protect plants from frost this winter
Want to know how to protect plants from frost? Here, we cover the best methods to keep your plants safe through the winter months.
balconygardenweb.com
12 Best Herbs for Protection | List of Protective Herbs
Many plants possess spiritual properties to protect us from negativities and harm. Here is a list of the Best Herbs for Protection. For centuries, people from different cultures have believed that many plants have a divine power to protect humans from negative energy and other harm. This article will take you through the list of Best Herbs for Protection.
a-z-animals.com
Spider Plant Soil: Everything You Need To Know
The spider plant or aircraft plant, Chlorophytum comosum, is a common houseplant found in homes and workplaces. These lovely houseplants need relatively little upkeep, which is why they are so popular. They may be cultivated under a variety of circumstances, including various lighting levels and climates. Since this plant is non-toxic, it is also well-liked by those who have small children or cats and dogs. Just as well, the spider plant was included first on NASA’s list of efficient air cleaners. To put it simply, the spider plant has quite a few benefits in addition to being pretty!
backyardgardener.com
Spring Garden and January Gardening Tips
Janus, who lends his name to the month of January, was the dual-faced Roman god of gates and doors. He also was called the god of beginnings as it was commonly believed that you needed to go through a door or gate in order to enter a new place or beginning.
Woman Explains Why Those Grocery Store Herb Plants Always Die
Save your money with this simple trick!
