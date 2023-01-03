Tuesday January 10 is National Houseplant Day! And let me tell you, almost like new hydrangeas, there are so many new selections of houseplants becoming available it just makes your indoor gardening head spin. So, in celebration of this special day, I chose 2 new selections of an old plant that has been around forever (because it is so easy to grow!), both of which have been chosen as houseplant of the year, 2023! Its Tradescantia (common names include Wandering Jew, Wandering Dude, Inch Plant, Spiderwort, Oyster Plant or just Tradescantia) and is a houseplant that can be grown in a hanging basket or taller pots to show off its long beautiful trailing vines or kept contained and compact in a pot. Very versatile, very easy to grow, and very hard to kill, makes this a very good indoor plant to have around (indoors and out). And there are a bazillion selections of this easy to grow indoor plant available, including the 2023 Award Winners, chosen by 2 different organizations! Pistachio White, chosen by the National Garden Bureau as their 2023 Green Thumb Winner, and Feeling Flirty by Proven Winners as their 2023 Houseplant of the Year.(Both are shown below) Growing requirements: Sun, shade, part sun / evenly moist soils / 60-80 degrees favorite temps / only feed lightly / control plant sizes by pinching tips – also great way to propagate.

