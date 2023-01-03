11 deaths, 390 crashes reported during 4-day New Year’s weekend

COLUMBUS — 11 people were killed on Ohio roads during this New Year’s holiday.

11 people died in nine deadly crashes during a four-day period, from Friday, December 30, at 12 a.m. to Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson stated.

The three deaths, including two children, in Jefferson Township were factored into the total count.

Driving impairment was a factor in six of the deaths, the spokesperson said.

Eight of the people who died were not wearing their seatbelts, the spokesperson continued. One of the deaths either did not have a seat belt installed or authorities were unable to get the information.

However, overall, this was a decrease in deaths from last year when 12 died in the same reporting period.

Troopers also removed 214 impaired drivers from Ohio’s road during the same period, the spokesperson informed.

Troopers cited 67 people for distracted driving, while 101 were cited for illegal drug violations, the spokesperson said.

In total, there were 390 crashes over the four-day period.

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to call #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers in addition to any drug activity.

