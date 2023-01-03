ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Jr. launches new podcast with Rumble

By Gitanjali Poonia
 3 days ago
Donald Trump Jr. speaks before his father, former President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on Nov. 6, 2022, in Miami. | Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr. is keeping himself busy.

The former president’s eldest son on Monday announced a multiyear deal to host a new podcast, “Triggered With Don Jr.,” according to a press release .

Donald Trump Jr.’s new podcast

This twice-a-week show will stream exclusively on Rumble.

“While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators — all over the political spectrum — are now joining them,” Trump said in the release .

As Axios reported, he joined Rumble, a video sharing app, in 2021 and has accumulated over a million followers since then. Trump frequently posts political commentaries in the form of short videos on the platform, speaking on anything from Twitter files to masking policies.

“Not only is Don a gigantic brand name, but he has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves consuming his content,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski . “We believe he is a perfect fit for what we’re building here at Rumble.”

The platform launched in 2013 and grew in popularity among those who believed that Big Tech companies — such as Google, Twitter and Facebook — were censoring voices on the right, as Jennifer Graham reported for the Deseret News .

What is Rumble?

Its mission is “to be immune to cancel culture” and to “restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again,” per the release.

Rumble is smaller than YouTube and Facebook but still has a large audience — in its Q3 report, the company said it has 71 million monthly active users, with a majority based in the U.S. and Canada, per Axios .

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, is another right-leaning social media platform. The platforms joined hands as Truth Social joined the video-sharing app as its first publisher, as Reuters reported in August 2021 .

Comments / 12

CRonaldo
3d ago

Who is watching this guy? Nobody?

Reply(1)
15
