Sara Bareilles announced she's engaged to her partner of over 5 years
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met through the musical adaptation of "Waitress" in 2015. They made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017.
Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which the "Brave" singer wrote the score Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are engaged! The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning that Tippett, 40, proposed to her. "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett. "@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I...
Sara Bareilles Shows Off Her Unique Gold Feather Band Engagement Ring from Fiancé Joe Tippett
The singer announced her engagement to Tippett on New Year's Day after five years together Sara Bareilles is ringing in the New Year with a new ring! The "Love Song" singer, 43, shared a photo of her unique engagement ring from Joe Tippett on Sunday in an Instagram post revealing that her partner of 5 years popped the question. Tippett, 40, proposed to Bareilles with a chic gold feather band. In their announcement photo on social media, Bareilles also wore a pair of dangling crescent moon-shaped earrings, a blue...
Jimmy Fallon Attends 'Almost Famous' Musical — and Sits Next to Cameron Crowe: 'That Was Emotional'
Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a nostalgic blast from the past. The late-night talk show host, 48, attended Thursday night's performance of the Broadway musical Almost Famous, the stage adaptation of the 2000 film in which he portrayed Dennis Hope. Fallon made his film debut as Hope — a road manager for the fictional band Stillwater. The role is now played on Broadway by actor Jakeim Hart.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
toofab.com
John Stamos Shocks Dax Shepard with Podcast Revelation About Kristen Bell
Stamos said his agent tried setting up the pair following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. In an alternate universe, Kristen Bell could have been Mrs. John Stamos. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast -- which dropped back in November but is only making headlines about this revelation now -- Stamos revealed his agent tried setting him up with Dax's wife back in the mid-2000s.
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
No funeral: Leslie Jordan will 'live forever' on 'Call Me Kat,' Mayim Bialik says
It didn't seem right to have a funeral episode for Leslie Jordan's 'Call Me Kat' character, Mayim Bialik said, so he'll get a special sendoff instead.
Popculture
Another 'Roseanne' Character Returning for 'The Conners'
Another Roseanne character will make an appearance on The Conners, but he is someone even longtime fans might be struggling to remember. Lobo Lounge bully Bobo, who appeared in one Roseanne Season 1 episode, will return in the Jan. 11 episode of The Conners. The spinoff is now in its fifth season and has sprinkled several Roseanne Easter Eggs throughout its run for fans.
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday
The father of three dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter on Thursday Nick Lachey is a proud girl dad! The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her eighth birthday on Thursday, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl." Nick, 49, shares Brooklyn and sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 6, with his wife Vanessa. He added in the message to his...
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Director, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, producer and writer who began her career working under Roger Corman, died Dec. 24, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C. following a battle with cancer. She was 59 years old. Before emerging as director in the 1990s, Cyran established herself as a screenwriter, with credits on films such as 1990’s “Slumber Party Massacre III” and “A Cry in the Wild,” the 1990 adaptation of Gary Paulsen’s novel “Hatchet.” She made her feature film directorial debut with the 1993 sequel “White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y.,...
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Zoey Deutch’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Her ‘Back To The Future’ Star Mom & Director Dad
Zoey Deutch first broke out on the Hollywood scene with her role of Maya on the Disney Channel original series The Suite Life on Deck. The actress made a name for herself in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s’. Zoey’s father is ‘Some Kind of...
Wendell Pierce praised for response after audience member disrupts Broadway show
Wendell Pierce has been commended by fans after his response to an off-stage disturbance at a performance of Death of a Salesman on Broadway.The actor, known to many for his work as Detective Bunk Moreland on The Wire, is currently leading a production of the Arthur Miller play, made up of mostly Black actors.He plays the central salesman, Willie Loman, while British actor Sharon D Clarke plays his wife Linda, in a double reprisal of their roles from the 2019 West End production.During a performance of the show on Wednesday (28 December), the action on stage had to be called...
Who Is Laura Linney’s Husband? Here’s What We Know About the ‘Ozark’ Star’s Love Life
The 'Ozark' star had one previous marriage, but who is Laura Linney's husband now? Here's what we know about the actress's relationship.
The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Frasier’
Hey baby, do you hear the blues a-calling? We do! It’s been 30 years, but we still can’t get enough of “Frasier.” Luckily for us, there’s more “Frasier” on the horizon! Not many could have predicted that a “Cheers” spinoff about a lovably pompous psychiatrist unable to take his own advice would have been such a success, but it works, and more than that, it’s magic. Part of the sitcom’s charm is that Frasier, as played by Kelsey Grammer, is routinely fallible. He’s pretentious, nitpicky, and status-obsessed, so we love to see him fall on his face. The character was made...
Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy star in Kenya Barris’ New Netflix Film, ‘ You People’
‘You People’ is one of Netflix’s latest comedy projects which stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Eddie Murphy. In this film, families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents. When a rideshare mix-up...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
Lily Collins Reveals How She Prepped to Sing on Emily In Paris
It pays to have musically-inclined friends. During the second episode of Emily in Paris' third season, Lily Collins takes center stage for a performance of the classic 1966 song "Alfie"—in honor...
