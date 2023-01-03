Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run
A man was in custody today in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At L.A. Intersection, Authorities Suspect 'Targeted' Hit
A horrifying scene unfolded at a Los Angeles intersection on December 29. A pregnant woman was traveling to pick up a birthday cake with her father, when she was shot several times at an intersection in what authorities have alleged was a "targeted" attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. The family of Marissa Perez is shocked and distraught over the brutal murder of the beloved 25-year-old, who was four months pregnant at the time of her death. The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM. According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff...
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Building
A man found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was identified by authorities today.
Man Wounded in Possible Gang-Related Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles.
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
Man sentenced to life for fire that killed 10
A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced today to life in prison.
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
foxla.com
LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
Suspect arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed foster mom who was dropping off toys at shelter
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a foster mother.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic
One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in RV fire in Exposition Park
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but...
Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas
Trina Newman-Townsend had just delivered toys to a shelter when she was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run; the alleged driver is now in custody A California man has been arrested after the death of a pastor and foster mother who was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering toys to a shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was heading back to her car with her children after dropping off the toys around 3:25 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a...
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator doorway in DTLA building, officials say
Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department found the man trapped on the second floor freight elevator doorway near the back of the building.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
Man found shot to death in East Los Angeles alleyway
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in East Los Angeles on Sunday. The victim has only been identified as an adult male by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 5400 block of W. Via Corona around 11:06 […]
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with molesting three girls at Orange County Walmart
FULLERTON, Calif. – A pretrial hearing is scheduled Friday for a 37-year- old man charged with molesting three girls at the Walmart in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves was accused of “blatantly accosting” the three girls the day after Christmas, according to Buena Park Police Department Lt. Mario Escamilla. Some of the victims were with their parents, Escamilla added.
KTLA.com
Stockpile of assault rifles, parts, ammo and other guns confiscated in Studio City: LAPD
The Los Angeles Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized a large cache of assault rifles, other firearms and ammunition in Studio City on Wednesday. The seizure began with the investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon — in this case, a firearm — on...
