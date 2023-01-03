ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RadarOnline

Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At L.A. Intersection, Authorities Suspect 'Targeted' Hit

A horrifying scene unfolded at a Los Angeles intersection on December 29. A pregnant woman was traveling to pick up a birthday cake with her father, when she was shot several times at an intersection in what authorities have alleged was a "targeted" attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. The family of Marissa Perez is shocked and distraught over the brutal murder of the beloved 25-year-old, who was four months pregnant at the time of her death. The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM. According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition

January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic

One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in RV fire in Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas

Trina Newman-Townsend had just delivered toys to a shelter when she was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run; the alleged driver is now in custody A California man has been arrested after the death of a pastor and foster mother who was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering toys to a shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was heading back to her car with her children after dropping off the toys around 3:25 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death in East Los Angeles alleyway

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in East Los Angeles on Sunday. The victim has only been identified as an adult male by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 5400 block of W. Via Corona around 11:06 […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with molesting three girls at Orange County Walmart

FULLERTON, Calif. – A pretrial hearing is scheduled Friday for a 37-year- old man charged with molesting three girls at the Walmart in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves was accused of “blatantly accosting” the three girls the day after Christmas, according to Buena Park Police Department Lt. Mario Escamilla. Some of the victims were with their parents, Escamilla added.
BUENA PARK, CA
