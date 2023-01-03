Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Delaware Gazette
Many will never forget events of March 11
She went to work like she did nearly every day, and it started out somewhat normal. She worked for a company called Open Arms that serves adults with special needs in the Mansfield area. It wasn’t a normal day for her, or her clients, as they planned to go to Columbus to visit the Marvel exhibit at COSI. It was a day that her clients had been looking forward to for a long time. As you can imagine, the group set out in a large company van on I-71 south to make their way to Columbus. But their day became terrifying and a day that she and her clients will never forget. Her name is Michelle, and she and her clients were shot at multiple times by the I-71 shooter, Jonathon Myers, on March 11, 2022. Luckily, Michelle and her clients were blanketed in protection and no one was physically harmed despite a bullet hitting the van inches below where passengers were sitting.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.25 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.45 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here are some of the […]
Delaware Gazette
OSU facility back on track
Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
Saddleberk, ‘most elevated’ butcher shop, leaves North Market Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deli shop known for its Berkshire pork production is hanging up its butcher knife in downtown Columbus. Saddleberk, a one-stop butcher shop whose locally owned farm sits just outside of Urbana, Ohio, ceased its operations in North Market Downtown in December, just six months after joining the market’s merchants on […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime
MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
Ohio State has three signees named Gatorade State Players of the Year
The 2022 high school football season has come and gone and state champions were crowned across the country. Many of the top upperclassmen have already decided where they will spend their next three to five years playing college football. On Friday, the Gatorade State Football Player of the Year awards...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti
Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
wosu.org
Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News
The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
