Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
fox5dc.com
Ever Forward cargo ship owner to pay up for oysters
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Almost a year after a large container ship ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, the owner of the ship is going to have to pay up. This week, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a plan requiring the owner of the container ship Ever Forward to pay $676,200 for the seeding and enhancement of oyster bars.
fox5dc.com
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
fox5dc.com
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, several hurt during rush hour shooting on Georgia Ave. in DC
FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says an 8-year-old child was one of four people who were involved in a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Northwest, D.C. The shooting left the child hurt and a man dead.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
fox5dc.com
I-95 Shutdown: Dialysis patient stranded on Virginia highway has new kidney after transplant
Anthony Oden is very thankful to be alive. He is living with a new kidney - and is in improved health. But one year ago neither of those things looked like they were in his future as he sat trapped along with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.
fox5dc.com
DC real estate executive from Massachusetts missing since New Year's Day
A search is underway for a woman from Massachusetts, who also worked and lived in D.C., that disappeared after leaving her home on New Year's Day. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
fox5dc.com
DC's new attorney general talks juvenile crime, zoning decisions and Washington Commanders investigations
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The new D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb was sworn in on Monday, and FOX 5 got a chance to sit down one-on-one with him to learn more about his plans to address juvenile crime in the District and protect Washingtonian's wallets. Former AG Karl Racine...
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested for carjacking rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two teenagers are in custody for carjacking a rideshare driver on Monday in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Belle Haven Drive in Landover. According to investigators, the victim...
fox5dc.com
$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Virginia
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Virginia, according to lottery officials. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. However, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.
Comments / 0