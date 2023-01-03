ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
Ever Forward cargo ship owner to pay up for oysters

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Almost a year after a large container ship ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, the owner of the ship is going to have to pay up. This week, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a plan requiring the owner of the container ship Ever Forward to pay $676,200 for the seeding and enhancement of oyster bars.
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study

MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Virginia

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Virginia, according to lottery officials. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. However, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.
