Our recent bout of snowfall is over with, but we've added more to our seasonal snowfall total! Rochester has picked up 27.7" of snowfall so far this season, with Mason City checking in close to 20". Both are recording above normal snowfall as usually by this time, Rochester is around 19.5" and Mason City around 14.5". This is also well above what we had for snowfall by this time last year as Rochester had only picked up 14.1" and Mason City only around 7.4". And if you think we've had enough snowfall for awhile, then good news! The chances for more snow are quite low through the 7-Day Forecast as we'll finally be enjoy more sunshine!

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO