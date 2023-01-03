ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Q 105.7

5 New Fast-Food Chains Likely To Make Their Upstate Debut in 2023

Jumping straight from COVID lockdowns and restrictions to high costs and staffing shortages has meant a brutal three years for restaurants. Chains and local eateries both struggled to adapt to a takeout and delivery only world. Now with restrictions lifted and a better economic outlook for 2023, several big chains are prepping huge expansions that could likely create a few more options for Upstate NY diners.
GEORGIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?

Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Venomous Widow Spider Found in Hudson Valley Grocery Bag

Here is one tiny reason why you might have to start checking your paper grocery bags when you get home. Almost everyone knows someone with a fear of spiders. Just under 20% of the population has a fear of spiders and I don't think this story is going to help those numbers.
WINDHAM, NY
Syracuse.com

5 charts that show the state of Central NY’s real estate market at the end of 2022

The Central New York real estate market has started to return to normal following an extended hot streak, Realtors say, but that doesn’t mean buyers have the upper hand yet. Prices are still on the rise in the region and multiple housing statistics reveal that sellers are still largely in command. But there are glimmers in the data that suggest the situation is beginning to cool following a scorching run.
NEW YORK STATE
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
