5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
Trending Flint-area boys basketball teams, first Power Rankings of season
FLINT – We unveiled the first Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings of the season Wednesday. Now it’s time to take a look at the boys.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Red-hot Wolves knock off No. 10-ranked team in the state
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 4, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. HOCKEY: BAY CITY WOLVES 6, CHELSEA 4.
Mr. Basketball candidate Robert Lee of Beecher cementing reputation as Flint-area’s best
FLINT – If there’s a better basketball player in the Flint area than Robert Lee, Beecher coach Marquis Gray hasn’t seen him. “I’m biased so of course I say so,” Gray said Thursday after Lee scored 34 points in leading Beecher to an 81-57 victory over host Powers Catholic. “Someone else might say different but I know what I see every day in practice.
Save The Rage: Genesee County’s 8 Most Hated Parking Lots, Ranked
It's official, lots of Genesee County residents have named their least favorite parking lots. 'Maddening' was one commenter's word. Driving and parking is hard -- like the Grand Blanc Wal-Mart lot... which oddly didn't make the list. Genesee County's Eight Worst Parking Lots. Ranked by audience feedback based on parking...
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know
If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
WNEM
End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?
The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Former SVSU coach Jerry Kill hopes to cap season with TCU win
His 24th season as a college football head coach may have been Jerry Kill’s finest. And, in some ways, it’s not finished yet.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Unionville man’s SUV flies 100 feet into trees following deer collision
A 21-year-old Unionville man managed to escape a Friday accident unscathed, despite flying into a group of trees and striking several of them. The Huron County Sheriff’s Department reports that the man was headed south on Unionville Road near Canboro Road on Friday, December 30, when he struck a deer with his 2021 Chevy Equinox and swerved off the left side of the road. The vehicle continued into a ditch, then a driveway’s embankment, flying around 100 feet before landing and striking a group of trees.
abc12.com
Stretch of I-69 in Flint reopens after semi accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of I-69 in Flint has reopened after an early morning semi-truck crash. Genesee County 911 records show the overturned tractor-trailer was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities shut down eastbound I-69 traffic between I-75 and Hammerberg Road. The closed section of the freeway...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Former Bay City Commissioner, appliance shop owner Patricia Savage dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay City Commissioner and active community member passed away over the Christmas holiday weekend. Patricia Ann Savage on Sunday, Dec. 25 after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Savage had served in various community roles in the city, including as a city...
How Are Fallen K9s Honored? Salute To Genesee County K9 Bullet
Dogs are such special parts of our lives. In law enforcement, they "work," but the love and care they receive from their human handlers is no different. Our hearts go out to the Genesee County Sherriff's Department as they lose K9 Officer Bullet. Who was Genesee County Sherriff's Department K9...
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
US 103.1
