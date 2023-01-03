Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Melvin Cornwell, 83, of Spencer
Funeral services for 83-year-old of Spencer will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military services will be conducted by American Legion Glen Pedersen Post #1 and V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Roy Luhman, 88, of Graettinger
Services for 88-year-old Roy Luhman of Graettinger will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Graettinger with burial at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Stanley Thomsen, 92, of Everly
Funeral services for 92-year-old Stanley Thomsen of Everly will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Everly with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Everly is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Loni Luft, 73, of Rolfe
Funeral services for 73-year-old Loni Luft of Rolfe will be Tuesday, January 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemtery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Mayor Looks Ahead to 2023
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Yesterday you heard Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars state that purchasing 44 acres on the North end of town was one of the significant events of 2022. He hopes the Iowa Department of Transportation makes a decision about the highway 71 and 18 intersection so definite development plans can be put into motion.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge
Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Basketball Highlights 1/6/23
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Radio Group had a full slate of Basketball Thursday night. On News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD the Spencer Tigers boys and girls basketball teams went on the road to open Lakes Conference play at Spirit Lake. In the Spencer Girls 56-44...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Arrest Made in New Year’s Day Armed Robbery
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars following an investigation into a New Year’s Day armed robbery. Police were initially called to a Storm Lake liquor store shortly before 9:30 Sunday night to a report of an individual entering the store and brandishing a firearm allegedly holding the weapon to an employee’s head before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Comments / 0