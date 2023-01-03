ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dan needs a Kidney: Brandstetter's KangaRoof aids support

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local business owner steps up for a friend in need of a kidney. Local 12 first introduced you to Dan Becker in 2015 when he needed a transplant, and but now he needs a new one. Duane Brandstetter, a friend of Becker, is going beyond...
NEWTOWN, OH
WKRC

When Arcade Legacy will reopen in its new Sharonville location

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Arcade Legacy will reopen in its new Sharonville location at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The uncertainty over the future of Forest Fair Mall forced the old-school arcade to look for a new place after operating there for more than 13 years. The decision was eventually made to demolish Forest Fair.
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
onekindesign.com

Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home

Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bill passed that makes swatting a felony offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Anyone convicted of swatting in Ohio can face tougher punishments since the crime is now a felony. Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that was passed by the general assembly this week. Swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement, prompting a large response.
CINCINNATI, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms

You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
HAMILTON, OH

