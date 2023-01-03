Read full article on original website
Buffalo business owner donates meals to UC Medical Center staff & Hamlin family
A true Buffalo Strong moment as a Buffalo business owner who was in Cincinnati has stuck around to donate meals to the staff at the UC Medical Center and Damar Hamlin's family.
Fox 19
Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As messages of love and support continue to come in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Cincy Shirts is selling specialized shirts to benefit his charity foundation. The three shirts have a simple yet powerful message - togetherness. Cincy Shirts announced Wednesday that 100% of the proceeds...
insideradio.com
WRRM Cincinnati PD/Midday Host Brian Demay Loses Battle With Cancer.
Brian Demay, PD and midday host at Cumulus Media AC “Warm 98.5” WRRM Cincinnati, has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Demay was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, which he only disclosed to listeners recently. “This is a post I hoped never to write,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
WKRC
Dan needs a Kidney: Brandstetter's KangaRoof aids support
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local business owner steps up for a friend in need of a kidney. Local 12 first introduced you to Dan Becker in 2015 when he needed a transplant, and but now he needs a new one. Duane Brandstetter, a friend of Becker, is going beyond...
WKRC
When Arcade Legacy will reopen in its new Sharonville location
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Arcade Legacy will reopen in its new Sharonville location at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The uncertainty over the future of Forest Fair Mall forced the old-school arcade to look for a new place after operating there for more than 13 years. The decision was eventually made to demolish Forest Fair.
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
onekindesign.com
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home
Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
Fox 19
Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
WKRC
Bill passed that makes swatting a felony offense
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Anyone convicted of swatting in Ohio can face tougher punishments since the crime is now a felony. Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that was passed by the general assembly this week. Swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement, prompting a large response.
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms
You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
2 men accused of breaking into AES Ohio substation; 1 facing charges
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing charges after he and another man allegedly broke into an AES Ohio substation in Greene County. On Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm through AES Ohio about a “terminal area,” Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man wanted for violating OR bond set multiple fires, endangered lives: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire and Norwood police officials announced in a brief news release Thursday they arrested a man for setting multiple fires in a single day last month, risking serious injury to two people. Ayinde Anderson, 28, is held at the county jail on two counts each of...
