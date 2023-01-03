ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition

A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in

LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

New commercial development on Hwy. 79 in Hutto to bring bring retail, restaurant and entertainment space

Townwest Commons is a commercial development at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Ed Schmidt Boulevard. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) A pair of economic development agreements for the second phase of Hutto's Townwest Commons commercial development received City Council approval Jan. 5. The Hutto Economic Development Corp. previously held a public...
HUTTO, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX

