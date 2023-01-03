Read full article on original website
Eater
South Austin Brewery and Excellent Spicy Chicken Truck Are Expanding to Northeast Austin
Austin brewery St. Elmo Brewing Co. is building a second brewery and tasting room in Northeast Austin. The new location will be at 8110 Springdale Road, with construction slated to begin in February and no projected opening date yet. The second location of St. Elmo will serve the classic beers...
O. Henry Museum reopens to visitors
The museum is open on Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Neighborhood Tavern To Open in East Austin
Alongside Travis Tober, the tavern will be run by other notable local bar figures such as Nicholas Yanes of Juniper and Verbuena and Brett Esler of Hestia/Kalimotxo.
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
Eater
Sprawling Central East Austin Restaurant Closes, Turns Into Private and Pop-Up Restaurant Space
East Austin South Texan restaurant Rosewood Gulf Coast Chop House has closed. Its last day of restaurant service at 1209 Rosewood Avenue was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31. Since its shutter, the Victorian building is now being used for private events, according to its website. Food and...
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some. A report from Taste of Home sought to find the...
Austin Chronicle
Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition
A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
New owner takes over Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park, rebrands to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Tuscano Italian Kitchen in Cedar Park serves Italian cuisine with a special Texas twist, such as the brisket bolognese. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Jay Roush took ownership of Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park on Dec. 1 and rebranded and renamed the restaurant Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Roush said Gino’s Italian...
Eater
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle
New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
Former P. Terry's employee gets tattoo of the burger chain's logo
His first tattoo honors his first job.
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
Eater
Italian Cafe Uncle Nicky’s Is Closing Central East Austin Hotel Location
Austin Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s is closing its Central East Austin location this month. The last day for the 123 East 11th Street cafe within the former Hotel Eleven/current Frances Modern Inn was on Friday, December 23. The restaurant’s Instagram shares that that location will move to a new...
Eater
New Wine Bar With a Yet-to-Open-but-Already-Lauded Pizza Spot Will Open in Tarrytown
The trend of wine bars-slash-bottle shops in Austin continues with the latest coming attraction: Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop will open at 3111 West 35th Street in Tarrytown starting sometime in 2023. Accompany the wine bar/store is a location of the already-great pizzeria Allday Pizza. There will be...
Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in
LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
kut.org
What was the grandstand on the shores of Lady Bird Lake in East Austin used for?
Imagine walking the trails along Lady Bird Lake. On the pedestrian bridge at Chicano Park, you look across the lagoon to see a grandstand right by the water. It's overgrown, rundown. Like some kind of relic. “I come out to Town Lake often, and for years I’ve seen the grandstands...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
New commercial development on Hwy. 79 in Hutto to bring bring retail, restaurant and entertainment space
Townwest Commons is a commercial development at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Ed Schmidt Boulevard. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) A pair of economic development agreements for the second phase of Hutto's Townwest Commons commercial development received City Council approval Jan. 5. The Hutto Economic Development Corp. previously held a public...
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
Home sellers are giving more concessions to buyers — but not in Austin
A record share of home sellers nationwide are giving concessions to buyers according to a new report, but Austin is bucking the national trend.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
