ruth
3d ago
Need to stay away from a Trump speaker to move on in the Republican Party.
Reply(1)
6
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
A Democrat yelled the Portuguese word for 'liar' at George Santos after he cast his vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker
Someone on the Democratic side of the House chamber called Santos a "mentiroso," or "liar" in Portuguese, after he cast a vote for McCarthy.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Congressman wears baby in carrier during House speaker votes: ‘Guys need to do our part’
Congressman Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., knew things could go awry during the House Speaker vote on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Having already served three terms, he says the "chaos" of Washington, D.C., politics is nothing new. It was new for Gomez's family members, who had plans to watch Gomez be sworn in...
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
After three rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy is eliminated from contention for House speaker
Kevin McCarthyPhoto byElement5 Digital/ pexels.com. The Republican impasse entered its second day on Wednesday, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy failing to win enough votes on two more attempts to become the next speaker of the House.
Kevin McCarthy Is Proof You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists
The MAGA Republicans holding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House hostage are embarrassing both themselves and Kevin McCarthy—and bad, says Kurt Bardella, a Los Angeles Times columnist and former House Oversight Committee staffer on the Republican side.Bardella joined the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast with show co-host Danielle Moodie to talk about the GOP speaker of the House shitshow happening right now, starting with a big question from Danielle: How the hell did we get here?Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“How did the party get this...
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
