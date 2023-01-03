Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state’s laws. That is what Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday. LeMahieu says he thinks that a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it’s for those in serious pain. Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, have long called for marijuana to be legalized in Wisconsin for medical and recreational use.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers joins Scaffidi to discuss legal marijuana, bail & state surplus
MILWAUKEE — In an appearance on Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s The Steve Scaffidi Show on Friday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for GOP support on various issues including the state’s budgetary surplus, legalization of medicinal marijuana, bail for violent offenders and more. Two days removed from his...
wtmj.com
Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
wtmj.com
Stabenow’s retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. “It really was the right time for me,” she said.
wtmj.com
Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon. Ozanne alleges Wagner wounded Quadren Wilson last February after authorities stopped his car. Wilson was unarmed but wanted for dealing drugs. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Chris Taylor ordered Wagner to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Wagner’s attorney said his client’s use of force was justified because he believed a gunshot had been fired from inside the vehicle.
wtmj.com
Armed fugitive at large in Milwaukee for violently attacking Barton woman
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city. According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s...
wtmj.com
California prepares for flooding; Midwest hit with snow, ice
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Crews in California are rushing to clear storm drains and residents are struggling to find sandbags to protect their homes from flooding ahead of a major winter storm approaching the state Wednesday. In the San Francisco Bay Area, 8,500 sandbags distributed by officials weren’t enough to reach demand as forecasters warned of imminent flooding. Rain has already led to the cancellation of more than 60 flights at the San Francisco International Airport. In Minneapolis, a Delta Air Lines jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm Tuesday evening. No passengers were injured. A possible tornado touched down in Alabama early Wednesday, and on Tuesday at least six tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois.
wtmj.com
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, threatening to knock out power and flood roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
Comments / 1