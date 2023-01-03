This time a year ago, Georgia was gearing up for a rematch of the ages against the Alabama Crimson Tide in hopes of ending the program's national title drought and proving they had what it takes to beat to slay the giant of college football. Now, they find themselves on the cusp of claiming another national title but a win in this year's title game would mean a bit more than just another title.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO