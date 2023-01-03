ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Albany Herald

Confectioner has special treat for UGA football fans

ATLANTA – As the University of Georgia Bulldogs make their run for the NCAA College Football title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, the day of the college football playoff championship game.
WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice

The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their talent against some of the best in the nation.
Kirby Smart hopeful injured Georgia Bulldogs are back for title game

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is optimistic that tight end Darnell Washington, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher Mykel Williams and receiver Ladd McConkey will play in the national championship game on Monday after exiting the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Ohio State with injuries. Washington injured his left leg,...
Why Another National Title Would Mean More Than Just a Trophy for Georgia

This time a year ago, Georgia was gearing up for a rematch of the ages against the Alabama Crimson Tide in hopes of ending the program's national title drought and proving they had what it takes to beat to slay the giant of college football. Now, they find themselves on the cusp of claiming another national title but a win in this year's title game would mean a bit more than just another title.
Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest

ATLANTA - A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
