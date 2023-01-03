Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
KSNB Local4
Governor Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his issuance of an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
1011now.com
Building showcases Nebraska ag history
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Clay Center, we learned about a relatively new building that is helping to tell the story of Nebraska’s agricultural past. Part of the collection that you can find in the new building, and in the older Ag Hall in Clay Center once belonged to a man named Forest Pense. “For some reason he had a taste for vintage type machines,” current collection owner Jerry Schmidt said.
KSNB Local4
UNL releases newest economic indicator report
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently released the Nebraska leading economic indicator report, which did not yield a positive result. The indicator, which predicts economic activity six months into the future, fell 0.16%. “The leading indicator has dropped in four of the past six months, suggesting that...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend
High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
KSNB Local4
The weekend begins colder but rallies by Sunday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds will be on the increase as an upper level disturbance pushes into the region. This could squeeze out some flurries through Saturday morning, but the air is pretty dry so it doesn’t appear to be any more than that. It will be colder on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
Turkey hunters can buy permits Jan. 9, get familiar with changes
Several changes await Nebraska wild turkey hunters in 2023. Hunters can begin purchasing their spring season permits from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 9 and should become familiar with the changes before the season opens. Hunters now may purchase up to two spring permits instead of three.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first farmer governor in more than a century was sworn in Thursday at the Nebraska State Capitol. Jim Pillen, a 67-year-old hog operator from Columbus, is the state’s first governor to earn most of his living from farming since George Sheldon left office in 1909. Pillen has put his adult children in […] The post Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
1011now.com
Celebrating 20 years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jon Vanderford marked 20 years of service at 10/11 on January 6, 2023. He’s served viewers in many roles including morning, evening and 4 p.m. news anchor and now as the executive producer, reporter and host of Pure Nebraska. Jon is a Nebraska native, growing...
