Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
LINCOLN, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Governor Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his issuance of an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Building showcases Nebraska ag history

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Clay Center, we learned about a relatively new building that is helping to tell the story of Nebraska’s agricultural past. Part of the collection that you can find in the new building, and in the older Ag Hall in Clay Center once belonged to a man named Forest Pense. “For some reason he had a taste for vintage type machines,” current collection owner Jerry Schmidt said.
CLAY CENTER, NE
KSNB Local4

UNL releases newest economic indicator report

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently released the Nebraska leading economic indicator report, which did not yield a positive result. The indicator, which predicts economic activity six months into the future, fell 0.16%. “The leading indicator has dropped in four of the past six months, suggesting that...
LINCOLN, NE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KANSAS STATE
KSNB Local4

The weekend begins colder but rallies by Sunday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds will be on the increase as an upper level disturbance pushes into the region. This could squeeze out some flurries through Saturday morning, but the air is pretty dry so it doesn’t appear to be any more than that. It will be colder on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle

CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday

OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first farmer governor in more than a century was sworn in Thursday at the Nebraska State Capitol. Jim Pillen, a 67-year-old hog operator from Columbus, is the state’s first governor to earn most of his living from farming since George Sheldon left office in 1909. Pillen has put his adult children in […] The post Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

Celebrating 20 years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jon Vanderford marked 20 years of service at 10/11 on January 6, 2023. He’s served viewers in many roles including morning, evening and 4 p.m. news anchor and now as the executive producer, reporter and host of Pure Nebraska. Jon is a Nebraska native, growing...
NEBRASKA STATE

