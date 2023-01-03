Video games are known to play pretty fast and loose with real science, especially when it comes to the zombie subgenre. There's no shortage of games where you take on hordes of the undead, from "Left 4 Dead" to "The Evil Within." "The Last of Us" could certainly be a contender within that realm, but it at least changes the formula. You aren't fighting those who have risen from the grave. Instead, you take on individuals who have been infected with the Cordyceps fungus. Of course, the real monsters are your fellow survivors who have sacrificed their humanity to live, but that's a topic for another article.

13 HOURS AGO