Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Utes looking towards 2023 after disappointing loss

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The 2022 season ended with bitter disappointment with a 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl. But there is plenty to look forward to for the Utah football season as it starts to prepare for the 2023 season. “I love the team that we have coming back next […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

BYU completes defensive coaching staff with linebackers coach Justin Ena

PROVO — Jay Hill's defensive staff at BYU is complete. The Cougars announced the hiring of assistant coach Justin Ena on Monday afternoon, finalizing the coaches that will join the former Weber State coach in his first season running BYU's defense beginning with the 2023 season. Ena joins a...
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him

Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing.   Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

