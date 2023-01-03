Read full article on original website
Utes looking towards 2023 after disappointing loss
PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The 2022 season ended with bitter disappointment with a 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl. But there is plenty to look forward to for the Utah football season as it starts to prepare for the 2023 season. “I love the team that we have coming back next […]
kslsports.com
Utah Wide Receiver Coach Chad Bumphis Thanks Utah, Announces He’s Leaving
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis announced Wednesday morning he is leaving Utah after two seasons. Bumphis has yet to say where he is headed but going back to his alma mater at Mississippi State seems to make the most sense and was first reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
KSLTV
Win or lose, Rose Bowl boosts U of U at almost every level
SALT LAKE CITY — Even though the Rose Bowl game didn’t go Utah’s way, it still delivers what University President Taylor Randall calls a “halo effect” to nearly every aspect of the school. “This is one of the most amazing things the university has ever...
espn700sports.com
Josh Newman talks the Rose Bowl, what’s next for Utah + more
Josh and Spence discuss the Rose Bowl, the Cam Rising injury, and what went wrong for Utah. What’s next for Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising, and other players. He gives his take on the Utes season and culture.
Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl
On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.
Football World Reacts To The Utah Cheerleader Video
During the Rose Bowl on Monday, a cheerleader for Utah went viral. Fans were caught off guard by the cheerleader's energy in the first half of the Rose Bowl. To be fair, it's hard to blame cheerleaders for being enthusiastic about "The Granddaddy of Them All." Here's the clip that...
ksl.com
BYU completes defensive coaching staff with linebackers coach Justin Ena
PROVO — Jay Hill's defensive staff at BYU is complete. The Cougars announced the hiring of assistant coach Justin Ena on Monday afternoon, finalizing the coaches that will join the former Weber State coach in his first season running BYU's defense beginning with the 2023 season. Ena joins a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Look: Basic Rose Bowl Concession Prices Are Absurd
Any fan that attends sporting events these days likely understands that concession prices often aren't a great deal. Food and drink prices today at the Rose Bowl, however, are taking the term "rip off" to a new level. Utah Utes beat writer Josh Newman posted this photo in Pasadena on ...
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver Ken Block was reportedly riding on a steep slope when he was killed after the snowmobile upended on Monday.
Former Nu Skin exec identified as victim of Provo plane crash
One person died and three others were injured after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Provo Airport.
Pro rally racer Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobiling accident in Utah, local officials announced Monday.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
