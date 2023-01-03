Read full article on original website
Excessive rain washes out Monroe County road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has washed out a road in Monroe County. According to Monroe County's Road Department, Wadley Road has been washed out by the rain and is closed until further notice. Wadley Road intersects with Highway 41. It's unclear what portion of Wadley Road is washed out.
P&Z to discuss proposed indoor gun range in north Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A new indoor gun range could be coming to north Macon. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb County's Planning and Zoning Commission to approve the proposed gun range on Sheraton Drive. Plans call for an 11,000-square-foot building that would serve as...
Perry Parkway re-opened after pedestrian struck by vehicle
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia State Troopers investigated another incident involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian. On Friday, Troopers said a vehicle was traveling North on Perry Parkway when a pedestrian, who entered from the east shoulder, walked into the vehicle's path. According to Troopers, the vehicle struck the pedestrian...
'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain
MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
GSP reports 18 dead from NYE weekend crashes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol reports that 18 people lost their lives in crashes across the state in only 78 hours. Between December 30th and January 2nd, State Troopers and local law enforcement agencies worked 16 fatal crashes that resulted in 18 deaths across Clayton County, Dekalb County, Glynn County, Gwinnett County, Monroe County, and Hampton, Ga.
Macon Water Authority swears in new leadership and re-elected members
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In addition to their first meeting of 2023 with a new chairman and new interim director, the Macon Water Authority swore in re-elected members, on Thursday. WGXA's news team spoke with the new Chairman, Gary Bechtel about the plans he and these members have for the...
New members of Houston County BoE sworn in on Thursday
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three members of the Houston County Board of Education took the oath of office on Thursday morning. The members were elected last year, but were officially sworn into their new term at the probate court in Perry just this week. The board members included are:
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
Atlanta man sits in Monroe County Jail after traffic stop leads to multiple charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Monroe County ended up with a man facing several charges. Monroe County Deputies pulled over a silver Toyota Camry inside a northbound weigh station on Highway 401. During the stop, deputies say they learned that the driver, 23-year-old Quentin Williams of Atlanta, had an active warrant in Baldwin County for smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.
Bring One for the Chipper taking trees in Macon and Warner Robins this weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bring One for the Chipper, the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation's tree recycling initiative that has been running for over 30 years, is making its final rounds in the Midstate until next Christmas. Everyone who donates a Christmas tree will get a free seed packet in exchange...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Houston County 4-H is collecting donations for the homeless
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA)- Houston county is on a mission to aid the homeless and organizations are now stepping up to the plate. Houston county 4-H has created what they call blessing backpacks. "One of the things that we wanted to do was to give back to the less fortunate in...
Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Coweta County tornado devastates neighborhoods
Sullivan Road used to be lined with trees that were planted 20 years ago. Tuesday's tornado flattened many of them across the roadway.
LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms move through the heart of metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are now under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in west Georgia as storms move into the metro Atlanta area. The storm has produced one tornado warning in Upson County as...
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
Perry: business owners react to city's new Police Chief
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Alan Everidge was named Police Chief of Perry on Tuesday by the city's mayor and council. He has more than three decades of law enforcement experience, most recently serving as Patrol Commander for the Perry police department. With a new Chief in town, we wanted to...
