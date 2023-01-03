Read full article on original website
WCAX
300-unit housing development proposed in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are in the works for a massive housing development in Brattleboro that officials say is much needed throughout the region. “We were one of the first preschools in the country for kids with disabilities,” said Chloe Learey, the Executive Director of the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.
VTDigger
CollapseAware_Vermont community forming; an invitation to participate
The question I have for everyone is, "For how long can our world continue to get more dangerous, and more bleak, before something breaks?" When I say "collapse," I'm not talking about an angel food cake or the firewood pile. Not even the barn whose foundations are rotting. I am thinking about the health care system, the electrical grid, the social safety net, the civility and the trust that keeps us safe, the number of people who can't find housing, and the number of people who resort to injectables to find peace.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow
Someday the deception will collapse, and we’ll rue the self-inflicted loss of our seasons, farms, forests and open spaces, the remnants of a natural Vermont that we could have protected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow.
FULL TEXT: Gov. Phil Scott's 2023 inaugural address
Gov. Phil Scott delivered his inaugural address on Thursday, Jan. 5. The following transcript was provided by the governor's office. Read the story on VTDigger here: FULL TEXT: Gov. Phil Scott's 2023 inaugural address.
December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate
The estimate “is the beginning of an effort to ensure that ratepayers and residents of Vermont do not have to bear the brunt of the cost of this disaster,” said Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management. Read the story on VTDigger here: December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate.
Peter Sterling: A Vermont solution to fighting climate change: 100% renewable energy
Let’s direct our utilities to stop purchasing electricity generated by burning fossil fuels and switch to electricity from local and regional wind, solar and hydropower. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peter Sterling: A Vermont solution to fighting climate change: 100% renewable energy.
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VTDigger
Get outside and have fun during Blue Cross Snow Days
Get Outside and Have Fun During Blue Cross Snow Days. Berlin, Vermont — Banish the winter blues this year by participating in Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont’s Snow Days event, taking place at ten locations around Vermont from January 28 to February 12. Blue Cross, Vermont’s...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
ehshive.com
Voices of Vermont Hunters
[Content Warning: Images below might be disturbing for some.]. Hunting in Vermont is a tradition that extends back before the country’s founding. In fact, Vermont was the first state with constitutional language that protects its citizens’ right to hunt. With the state’s combination of rolling farmland and thick woods, hunting remains a popular activity and a way to put truly fresh, local food on the table.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
newhampshirebulletin.com
SNAP outreach money coming to New Hampshire
New Hampshire Hunger Solutions will receive around $250,000 to do outreach about nutrition assistance programs, as participation lags. The funding comes from the government spending bill recently signed into law, which included $111 million for New Hampshire projects, according to an announcement by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. It will fund two outreach positions.
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
wabi.tv
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down...
VTDigger
Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election
On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
