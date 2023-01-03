Read full article on original website
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Environmental Conservation Police On Patrol
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer
A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
DEC’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale is Now Open
More Than 50 Species Available from Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery. School Seedling Program Application Period Now Open. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the start of the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery annual spring seedling sale, which is open to the public and runs until May 12. Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species for sale to encourage plantings that help conserve the state’s natural resources and foster the next generation of forests.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
Polar Plunge and Snow Next Week For New York State
There are signs of more cold and snow ahead for New York State. More snowfall could be on the way.
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All
Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
NY eyes $672 million bailout for utility customers who are not in low-income programs
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York utility regulators are considering an unprecedented bailout for hundreds of thousands of households and many small businesses threatened with losing electric and gas service if they don’t pay overdue bills that piled up during the Covid pandemic. The plan would pay off $672...
Sens. Ortt & Gallivan urge oversight hearings to assess NYS response to historic WNY 'Blizzard of '22'
On Friday, New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Sen. Patrick Gallivan sent a letter to the chairs of the Senate committees on Transportation, Investigations and Government Operations and Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs urging them to conduct oversight hearings to assess the state’s response during the historic “storm of a century” in Western New York last month.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
$540 in compensation offered for those affected by power outages in New York state: Get compensated for your losses!
New York State is offering compensation to individuals who experienced prolonged power outages during a recent snowstorm. Those affected by the outages, which affected hundreds of thousands of Americans, can claim up to $540 to cover damages, according to a published report by The US Sun on January 3, 2023. In order to be eligible for the compensation, power must have been lost for 72 hours or more consecutively, and proof of loss must be provided within 14 days of the outage.
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
Here’s What New York State License Plates Looked Like Over The Last 100 Years
Want to see what New York State license plates looked like the year you were born? Luckily, eBay has a collection of over 100 years of license plates. Fun Fact- The state of New York was the first to require its residents to register their motor vehicles in 1901. Registrants...
Report: Radon Gas detected in 14% of New York homes
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — According to a report by the American Lung Association, radon, a leading cause of lung cancer, has been detected at high levels in about 14% of New York homes. Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground, can enter homes through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations, and other openings.
