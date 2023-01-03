Read full article on original website
Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state's most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren't properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Article continues below this ad. Miyares said at a news conference...
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. Article continues below this ad. She also called on elected officials...
Incoming Pa. governor taps GOP ex-official for election post
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Article continues below...
Illinois House OKs semiautomatic weapons ban, on to Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A ban on dozens of semiautomatic weapons, a top campaign promise of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, won Illinois House approval early Friday. The House voted 64-43 to outlaw .50-caliber guns and cartridges, not defining the term semiautomatic but listing specific types or brands of 20 pistols and five dozen rifles. Leading negotiations on the issue was Rep. Bob Morgan, a Deerfield Democrat who attended the July 4th parade in the Chicago Suburb of Highland Park where a gunman killed seven and injured 30.
Prosecutors: 11 charged in illegal sports betting operation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday that 11 people across the country have been charged with tax evasion and other crimes in connection to an online sports betting organization. Prosecutors said the defendants operated the Red44 sports betting organization, which they said utilized an offshore server located...
Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history,...
Vermont GOP governor sworn in to 4th term in blue state
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott began his fourth two-year term Thursday by urging the state’s lawmakers to help find ways to even the playing field between the state’s most well-off communities and those that are being left behind. Article continues below this ad.
On first day, Massachusetts Gov. Healey names climate chief
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey marked her first full day on the job Friday by issuing an executive order creating what she says is the nation’s first cabinet-level state climate chief. Article continues below this ad. Healey said the climate chief will be charged with working...
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. Article continues below...
Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Wednesday honored Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America's Got Talent.”. Article continues below this ad. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who...
Top prosecutor in busy New Mexico district aims for justice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent defense attorney who has taken the reins of the district attorney’s office in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district vowed Wednesday to be relentless in his pursuit of justice as the Albuquerque metro area struggles to stem violent crime. Article continues below...
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont sworn into office, seeks tax cut
Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a "meaningful middle class tax cut," saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading and years of state fiscal crises have ended.
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Baker marks final full day in office
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker engaged in a series of traditional ceremonies during his last full day as governor on Wednesday, marking the transition of power in the top office on Beacon Hill from Republican to Democratic hands. Article continues below this ad. During a private ceremony...
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin's 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. Article continues below this ad. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature...
Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D-plus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An environmental group gave the Chesapeake Bay watershed a D-plus grade in an evaluation released on Thursday — the same grade earned in its last report two years ago. Article continues below this ad. Efforts to restore the nation's largest estuary are struggling to...
Massachusetts, Maine to partner on large inland wind farm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Massachusetts intends to finance up to 40% of a wind power project in far northern Maine, potentially giving the state the partner it needs to make the project a reality. Article continues below this ad. The partnership comes as states in the Northeast are struggling...
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn't have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
