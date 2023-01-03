Effective: 2023-01-06 19:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.4 feet by Monday, January 16. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.8 feet on 01/02/1941. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO