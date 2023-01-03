In the months leading up to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, the independent journalist Andrew Callaghan sensed a rising level of fury in the streets as he attended MAGA marches, talked to far-right leaders, and witnessed violent skirmishes between the Proud Boys and Antifa counter-protesters. His new documentary film, This Place Rules, captures all of these scenes and more: of how misinformation, deep-seated resentment, and the machinations of a few self-interested bad actors boiled over into an assault on the U.S. government that led to the deaths of five people.

12 HOURS AGO