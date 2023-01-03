ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
Mortgage Interest Rates Expected to Drop in 2023—Here's by How Much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
European Markets Clock Best Week Since November as Investors Digest U.S. Jobs Report

LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.1% higher provisionally, marking a 3.4% rise for the week — its best performance since mid-November. All sectors were in the green....
Crypto Lender Genesis Trading Lays Off 30% of Workforce

Genesis Trading, a crypto lender, will eliminate 60 positions, or 30% of its workforce, as it attempts to economize and stave off a bankruptcy filing. Genesis was hit hard by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, a major client, freezing redemptions shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2022.
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows

LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
Shell to Take $2 Billion Fourth-Quarter Tax Hit After New EU, UK Levies

Shell expects a fourth-quarter tax hit of $2 billion, following additional levies in the U.K. and European Union. The company expects "significantly higher" results from its liquefied natural gas trading performance in the fourth quarter, compared with July-September. Shell will release its final fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2. Oil and...

