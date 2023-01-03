Read full article on original website
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
Mortgage Interest Rates Expected to Drop in 2023—Here's by How Much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Credit Card Interest Rates Are Heading to 20% on Average — Here's the Best Way to Pay Down High-Interest Debt
As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to combat inflation, credit card rates will hit fresh highs in the year ahead. Soon, annual percentage rates will surpass 20%, Bankrate's chief financial analyst said. Here's the best way to pay down credit card debt before rates climb any...
European Markets Clock Best Week Since November as Investors Digest U.S. Jobs Report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.1% higher provisionally, marking a 3.4% rise for the week — its best performance since mid-November. All sectors were in the green....
BofA Top Banker Rick Sherlund Predicts 2023 Tech Comeback, Delivers Bullish Software Call
Bank of America top banker Rick Sherlund sees a major market shift ahead. According to Sherlund, optimism surrounding technology stocks will make a comeback this year — but the key is weathering upcoming earnings season first. "What we need to do is de-risk 2023 numbers," the firm's vice chair...
New York AG Accuses Celsius Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky of Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of Crypto Investors in $20 Billion Collapse
New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Alex Mashinsky defrauded thousands of investors, lying to them about the extent of losses when he was CEO of now bankrupt crypto exchange Celsius. James seeks to bar Mashinsky from working in the securities industry or as an executive in New York state...
Crypto Lender Genesis Trading Lays Off 30% of Workforce
Genesis Trading, a crypto lender, will eliminate 60 positions, or 30% of its workforce, as it attempts to economize and stave off a bankruptcy filing. Genesis was hit hard by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, a major client, freezing redemptions shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2022.
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
Silvergate Capital Tanks More Than 40% After Crypto Bank Discloses Massive Fourth-Quarter Withdrawals
Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, a decline of roughly 68%. The withdrawals came as crypto exchange FTX, a Silvergate customer, collapsed in scandal, raising questions about the stability of the digital asset industry. At the...
UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows
LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
SEC Ends Insider Trading Probe of Ex-Sen. Richard Burr and Brother-In-Law Without Taking Action, Lawyers Say
The Securities and Exchange Commission ended its insider trading investigation of former U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and his brother-in-law without taking action against either man, lawyers said. The SEC was eyeing the Republican Burr and his brother-in-law Gerald Fauth, who sits on a federal board, for their stock sales on...
Shell to Take $2 Billion Fourth-Quarter Tax Hit After New EU, UK Levies
Shell expects a fourth-quarter tax hit of $2 billion, following additional levies in the U.K. and European Union. The company expects "significantly higher" results from its liquefied natural gas trading performance in the fourth quarter, compared with July-September. Shell will release its final fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2. Oil and...
Biden Announces Tougher Border Restrictions and Offers Legal Pathways for 30,000 a Month
President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The new rules expand on an existing...
Trump's Tax Returns Show No Social Security Benefit Income. Here's What Retirees Can Learn About Claiming
The former president seems to have foregone Social Security benefit income. Here's why you may not want to employ that strategy for yourself. When former President Donald Trump's tax returns were released last week, the line for Social Security income was notably left blank. About 70 million Americans rely on...
Omicron XBB.1.5 Is Rising in U.S. Though Revised CDC Data Shows Slower Increase Than Previously Reported
XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced Covid cases nationally for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% for the week end Dec. 31. The World Health Organization has described XBB.1.5 as the most transmissible version of Covid yet. Scientists say XBB.1.5 has a mutation that makes it bind to...
