ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
WKBW-TV

'Show Love' design from 26 Shirts supports Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26 Shirts announced a special edition design will be available through Sunday to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation. On Monday night Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He remains in critical condition at the hospital but his family and friends have announced he has shown improvement.
WKBW-TV

Terrifying cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin offers life-saving CPR lesson

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The horrifying moments surrounding the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin are a reminder for everyone to learn about Hands-Only CPR. “When somebody goes into cardiac arrest it means their heart has stopped beating. It's usually caused by an electrical malfunction of some kind — something that causes the heart to go out of rhythm and stop beating,” Lisa Neff, senior community impact director, American Heart Association, Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 35. Mostly cloudy. See 5-day forecast. MORE VOTES, BUT STILL NO SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol on Wednesday. House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has marked the start of their new majority. House members will come back today and try it all again. (AP photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

3 BPS going remote due to storm damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Upworthy

Man saves 24 lives after breaking into school during deadly winter storm. He then left an apology note

A 27-year-old mechanic from Kenmore, New York, is being hailed as a hero after he saved several people and two dogs after he broke into a Buffalo-area school on December 23. Jay Withey broke into a nearby school in New York's Erie County to find shelter during the blizzard but ended up going back out into the deadly storm searching for those who need help. He ended up rescuing 24 people stranded on the roadside, putting them out of harm's way.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy