"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s family issues request to the public
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked fans to keep the NFL player in their prayers as he remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Buffalo man who traveled for Bills game: “It went from bad to worse”
After less than 10 minutes of play, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, suffering cardiac arrest.
WFMJ.com
College coach calls Hamlin a hero, Buffalo resident from Valley speaks on his generosity
Just about every corner of the country is rooting for Damar Hamlin. Prayers continue to pile in for the Buffalo Bills NFL player after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As of Tuesday evening, the Hamlin family and Bills team report the 24-year-old safety...
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.
Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.
WKBW-TV
'Show Love' design from 26 Shirts supports Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26 Shirts announced a special edition design will be available through Sunday to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation. On Monday night Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He remains in critical condition at the hospital but his family and friends have announced he has shown improvement.
WKBW-TV
Terrifying cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin offers life-saving CPR lesson
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The horrifying moments surrounding the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin are a reminder for everyone to learn about Hands-Only CPR. “When somebody goes into cardiac arrest it means their heart has stopped beating. It's usually caused by an electrical malfunction of some kind — something that causes the heart to go out of rhythm and stop beating,” Lisa Neff, senior community impact director, American Heart Association, Buffalo.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Bills Mafia says 'We're here' as team arrives home after agonizing night in Cincinnati
Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Bills fans are showing support for their team after Damar Hamlin collapse din cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.
Two more children die in Dartmouth fire
The death toll from Saturday’s fire on Dartmouth Avenue is now at five. Two more children were pronounced dead at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 35. Mostly cloudy. See 5-day forecast. MORE VOTES, BUT STILL NO SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol on Wednesday. House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has marked the start of their new majority. House members will come back today and try it all again. (AP photo)
How to get reimbursed for food & medicine lost in the power outage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of people lost power during the blizzard, and if you lost it for more than 72 hours, you can get reimbursed for any food or medicine that spoiled because it wasn't refrigerated. This is a new state law, and this is probably the first...
3 BPS going remote due to storm damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
WGRZ TV
Canisius College campus suffered extensive damage after blizzard
The blizzard caused extensive water damage inside of Lyons Hall at Canisius College in Buffalo. Also, several buildings have electrical, plumbing and other damage.
Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
Upworthy
Man saves 24 lives after breaking into school during deadly winter storm. He then left an apology note
A 27-year-old mechanic from Kenmore, New York, is being hailed as a hero after he saved several people and two dogs after he broke into a Buffalo-area school on December 23. Jay Withey broke into a nearby school in New York's Erie County to find shelter during the blizzard but ended up going back out into the deadly storm searching for those who need help. He ended up rescuing 24 people stranded on the roadside, putting them out of harm's way.
Highmark Stadium prepared for full-scale medical emergencies
Erie County’s Emergency Services Commissioner says it was no surprise to see the response to Damar Hamiln, as each NFL stadium is required to have a level one trauma unit ready on game day.
