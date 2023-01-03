ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Is Danuel House Jr. Out of 76ers’ Rotation? Doc Rivers Explains

Unless a player is in the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting five, or they’re Georges Niang, then gaining steady minutes in the rotation is a tough competition, as spots are not guaranteed. Sixers veteran Danuel House Jr. is the latest to find that out. In the offseason, House joined the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls. The fifth-seeded Sixers come into Friday night's match off of a close battle against the then-sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The match would see Philadelphia enter the third quarter ahead of Indiana, 97-84 before the Pacers sparked a comeback that sent the game to overtime after James Harden failed to ice the game off by uncharacteristically missing two free throws.
CHICAGO, IL
Bulls’ Alex Caruso Could Miss Friday’s Matchup vs. 76ers

The Chicago Bulls already anticipate remaining shorthanded with their point guard Lonzo Ball still waiting patiently to make his season debut. Chicago could also be without another key guard when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, as Alex Caruso is on the injury report. Per the Bulls’ injury...
CHICAGO, IL
‘No Weaknesses’ in Playoff Cowboys, Says Witten

The Dallas Cowboys will disappoint their expansive fanbase if they fail to make any headway in the upcoming NFL playoffs. Count Jason Witten among those, however, who think positive "headway'' is on the horizon. "I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team,'' Witten said of his old squad.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lakers Betting Odds: LA Looks To Extend Win Streak Against Atlanta

This evening, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to stretch their win streak to four consecutive contests against the first team they vanquished to kick off this run, the Atlanta Hawks. Let's take a look at some betting odds ahead of tonight's bout, courtesy of The Action Network. The Game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers News: Longtime Rival Appears To Concede LeBron James Closing In On GOAT Status

A longtime thorn in the side of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James appears to be impressed with The Chosen One's longevity. Hall of Fame small forward Paul Pierce, most famous for his 15 seasons spent with Lakers fans' least favorite franchise, the Boston Celtics, took to Twitter following James's 47-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist birthday bash in a 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

