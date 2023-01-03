The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls. The fifth-seeded Sixers come into Friday night's match off of a close battle against the then-sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The match would see Philadelphia enter the third quarter ahead of Indiana, 97-84 before the Pacers sparked a comeback that sent the game to overtime after James Harden failed to ice the game off by uncharacteristically missing two free throws.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO