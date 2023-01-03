Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
‘No Weaknesses’ in Playoff Cowboys, Says Witten
The Dallas Cowboys will disappoint their expansive fanbase if they fail to make any headway in the upcoming NFL playoffs. Count Jason Witten among those, however, who think positive "headway'' is on the horizon. "I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team,'' Witten said of his old squad.
Jared Verse teases upcoming decision on eve of one-year anniversary since committing to FSU
Underclassmen across college football have roughly ten more days until the deadline to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft - Monday, January 16. At this point, Florida State is just waiting for one more defensive star, Jared Verse, to announce what path he'll be taking in 2023. There are two options on the table for the breakout defensive end; pursue a professional career or return to Tallahassee for a run at a National Championship.
Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
1/04 Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
Practice Squad Linebacker Suffers Fractured Femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rookie linebacker DQ Thomas, a member of the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, left practice in an ambulance after sustaining a broken femur at practice on Thursday. “DQ Thomas unfortunately suffered a femur fracture, which is rare,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice....
Complete NFL Week 18 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There has never been a season with as many close games in the fourth quarter as the NFL’s 2022 campaign. Through 17 weeks, 192 of the league’s 255 contests have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, which is the most in league history. That scoring pace is part of why there are many games with low point spreads in the NFL Week 18 odds and betting lines at sports betting apps.
John Calipari: Potential Longhorns Coach Replacement for Chris Beard?
It doesn’t take much to figure out that the Texas Longhorns will be looking to swing for the fences this offseason when they begin a coaching search after the firing of Chris Beard on Friday. Along with almost certainly giving current head coach Rodney Terry an interview once the...
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
Why Sean McVay is ‘Grateful’ for Rams ‘Incredibly Challenging’ Season
The Los Angeles Rams entered this season riding high off their first Super Bowl title in over two decades and appeared to have all of the ingredients to defend their crown. And yet, as the Rams enter Week 18 holding a 5-11 record and playing without injured stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Super Bowl - let alone playoffs - seem such a distant afterthought.
