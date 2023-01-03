ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Experts sceptical that China travel curbs will be effective

By JULIEN DE ROSA, Isabelle Tourne and Daniel Lawler
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BObxZ_0k2BSm7300
A health workers gives a Covid test to a recent arrival into Paris from China /AFP

International measures on travellers from China will likely have little effect on containing Covid, health experts said Tuesday, pointing to a surging variant in the United States that may pose a larger threat.

More than a dozen countries have imposed testing requirements on visitors from China, citing concerns about a lack of transparency in Beijing's infection data and the risk of a new variant of the virus emerging.

China -- which is experiencing an explosion of cases after lifting its long-standing zero-Covid measures -- has branded the restrictions "unacceptable" and vowed to take countermeasures.

- Why the new restrictions? -

China has officially recorded just a handful of deaths from the virus in recent days -- but with the end of mass testing and the narrowing of criteria for what counts as a Covid fatality, those numbers are no longer believed to reflect reality.

Hospitals and crematoriums have been overwhelmed, prompting global concern over the surge in cases.

Countries who have imposed testing measures, including the US and France, raised fears that the huge number of potential cases among China's 1.4 billion population could allow the virus to mutate into new variants.

Several of the countries have announced PCR tests on arrivals from China, which when sequenced could allow authorities to track possible new variants.

- Are they justified? -

The EU's health agency ECDC last week called bloc-wide tests on travellers from China "unjustified" given Europe's high levels of immunity from vaccination and prior infection.

However France, Italy and Spain have already started requiring tests, and EU nations will hold a crisis meeting on the subject on Wednesday.

French epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik told AFP that such measures were "justified if an unprecedented wave sweeps through the country: it would be difficult to let a plane land with one out of every two people positive without doing anything."

But he added that for such measures to be useful in Europe, "they should at least be applied throughout the Schengen area" which comprises 27 EU states.

Dominique Costagliola, another French epidemiologist, was more critical.

Given that France is currently reducing its sequencing capacity on its home turf, testing arrivals from China seems little more than a "communication" exercise, she told AFP.

"It is not very useful apart from giving the impression that we are doing something," she said.

Even France's Covid expert committee, which recommended the government impose Covid screenings, said the measure was unlikely to delay the spread of infections or variants from China.

"The restrictions imposed on South Africa during Omicron's emergence in late 2021 had very little impact on the outbreak's evolution in Europe," the committee pointed out last week.

- Where is the new variant threat? -

In recent months a range of different Omicron subvariants have been competing for dominance across the globe.

Chinese health experts said recently that BA.5.2 and BF.7 are most prevalent in Beijing, both of which have already been overtaken by more transmissible subvariants in Western nations.

So even if they are introduced to Western nations from China, "border controls will not have much impact on these variants," said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the UK's University of East Anglia.

Rather than looking towards China, many virus experts have their attention on the US and the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

Since mid-December, XBB.1.5 has jumped from under 10 percent of all national cases to over 40 percent, according to the US CDC's variant tracker.

Hunter said that "the main future concern for the UK at present is the XXB.1.5 variant, which was probably introduced into the UK from the United States and is now increasing".

- Can the variants be kept out? -

Tom Wenseleers, an evolutionary biologist at Belgium's Leuven University, tweeted that random sampling of arrivals from across the globe "would probably be more useful than just checking Chinese travellers".

"Can we keep new variants out?" asked Oxford University's James Naismith.

"This has not been possible to date in the UK and there is no evidence this is plausible for the UK," he said.

While there are concerns about XBB.1.5, US virologist Angela Rasmussen tweeted that it was not an "apocalyptic 'super variant'."

She pointed to recent research indicating that a booster dose of a new bivalent vaccine would produce neutralising antibodies against XBB.1.5.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow

The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that "attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

EU tells TikTok to respect data laws as CEO visits

The European Union warned Chinese-owned online giant TikTok on Tuesday to respect EU law and ensure the safety of European users' data, as the video-sharing app's CEO met top officials in Brussels. "I count on TikTok to fully execute its commitments to go the extra mile in respecting EU law and regaining trust of European regulators," Jourova, whose portfolio includes the protection of EU values, tweeted alongside a video of their meeting.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

UK and Japan to sign major defence deal as PM Kishida visits London

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida will sign a "hugely significant" new defence agreement when the pair meet in London on Wednesday, Downing Street said. The deal, to be signed at the historic Tower of London, will allow UK forces to be deployed to Japan in what London called "the most significant defence agreement between the two countries in more than a century".
AFP

WHO seeks more China Covid data, praises US 'transparency'

The WHO reiterated Wednesday the need for China to share more data on its explosive Covid outbreak, while praising Washington's "radical transparency" in its efforts to battle a new sub-variant. "There's been radical transparency on behalf of the United States in terms of engaging with the WHO regarding the data and the impact of that data," he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Super-resistant mosquitoes in Asia pose growing threat: study

Mosquitoes that transmit dengue and other viruses have evolved growing resistance to insecticides in parts of Asia, and novel ways to control them are desperately needed, new research warns. "There is growing evidence that there may not be a place for current insecticide formulations in controlling populations of key mosquito pests," Webb told AFP. He said new chemicals are needed, but authorities and researchers also need to think of other ways to protect communities, including vaccines.
AFP

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

The British and Japanese prime ministers signed what Downing Street called a "hugely significant" new defence deal allowing UK troops to deploy in Japan as the pair met in London on Wednesday. The deal creates a legal basis for the deployment of British and Japanese troops on each others' territory for training and other operations.
AFP

Pakistan asks IMF for restructuring 'pause'

Pakistan's prime minister on Monday asked the IMF for a pause in its demands for economic reforms before releasing more financial aid, as the country tries to rebuild after catastrophic floods. At the United Nations in Geneva for a conference on Pakistan's recovery from last year's catastrophic monsoon floods, Sharif was asked by reporters about the block on IMF funds.
AFP

EU, UK discuss N. Ireland post-Brexit trading problems

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday met EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to discuss problems in Northern Ireland surrounding post-Brexit trading arrangements. London and Brussels have been negotiating for months to try to ease the tensions over new Northern Irish trade arrangements which treat the province differently from the rest of the UK. Together with UK Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, they "took stock of work to find joint solutions to the concerns raised by the businesses and communities in Northern Ireland", a joint statement said.
AFP

Uganda declares end to deadly Ebola outbreak

Uganda on Wednesday declared an end to an Ebola virus outbreak that emerged almost four months ago and claimed the lives of 55 people. It said Uganda's outbreak was caused by the Sudan Ebola virus, one of six species of the Ebola virus for which no vaccines have yet been approved. bur-txw/jmm
AFP

Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with French pension reform

French trade unions called for strikes and protests Tuesday after President Emmanuel Macron's government announced plans to raise the retirement age, setting the stage for a bitter fight and weeks of disruption. Presenting the outlines of the government's plans after months of suspense, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Tuesday that doing nothing about projected deficits for the retirement system would be "irresponsible".
AFP

Facebook wrong to remove 'death to Khameini' posts: watchdog

Facebook owner Meta should not have taken down posts featuring a slogan calling for the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khameini, a watchdog said on Monday.  Facebook moderators decided last July that posts featuring the Persian slogan "marg bar Khameini," literally translated as "death to Khameini," broke the firm's guidelines against inciting harm or killing.
AFP

Alpine tourists ski amid brown hillsides

Brown hillsides and slivers of snow -- a common sight across Europe's Alps, and a far cry from the winter wonderland tourists had banked on. While some snow started to fall again early this week, Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, experts say, with 2023 already posting record January temperatures across the region. 
AFP

Venezuela targets opposition figures with Interpol warrants

Venezuela issued a "red alert" to Interpol Monday asking it to arrest three members of the new leadership of a parallel, opposition legislature.  "We have requested an international red alert," Saab told a briefing in which he slammed them as criminals.
AFP

French government plays down strike threat over pension reform

The French government on Wednesday played down the prospect of mass strikes and protests over pension reform which are expected to start next week. Veran said that "those that started work early will be able to retire at 58" and four out of 10 workers would not need to reach the new limit of 64 for a pension. 
AFP

Fate of Ukraine's Soledar uncertain as Wagner claims control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said fighting is still raging in a key eastern frontline city that a Russian mercenary group earlier said it controlled, as Moscow announced a new military commander in Ukraine. - New Russian commander - Moscow, meanwhile, announced it had put army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of the Ukraine conflict.
AFP

Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fueling hopes of less hawkish Fed

Consumer inflation in the United States is set to ease further in December, analysts say, in an encouraging trend that could bring some reprieve from rising interest rates. But analysts expect the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, to flatline between November and December in figures due to be released Thursday.
AFP

AFP

102K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy