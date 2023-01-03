ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former NFL Team Doctor Describes On-Field Medical Procedures Regarding Damar Hamlin: “The 9 Minutes Of CPR Undoubtedly Saved His Life”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQMX6_0k2BSlEK00
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last night, we may have witnessed the most horrific scene to ever occur on live TV during an NFL game.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and it appeared to be just a routine tackle until Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Medical staff made their way onto the field immediately, and performed CPR in addition to using an AED device and giving him oxygen. The on-field medical personnel were able to restart his heart and get him into an ambulance.

Players, teammates, coaches and fans were utterly shocked, with a number of Bills players in tears at the sight of their brother getting life-saving medical attention on the field.

A number of players immediately hit their knees to pray from Hamlin and his family.

The 24-year-old safety was quickly taken University of Cincinnati Hospital, and his family rode in the ambulance with him.

It was unknown at the time what his condition was, but judging by everybody’s faces, this wasn’t something we’ve seen on the football field before.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke with officials and suspended the game, and ultimately, the NFL postponed the game after the horrific events that had just unfolded.

With that being said, the Buffalo Bills shared their latest update on the status of Hamlin, sharing in a tweet:

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.”

As we continue to await the word of Hamlin’s condition, we’re slowly starting to learn more about what may have happened last night, that ultimately resulted in cardiac arrest.

According to BroBible, Dr. David J. Chao, the former head physician for the Chargers, discussed the medical treatment Hamlin may have received on the field, as we couldn’t see exactly what was going on on TV.

In his expert opinion, Dr. Chao explained what generally goes on behind the scenes when there are medical emergencies on the football field, providing some context and perhaps reassurance for fans who are stunned at what they witnessed.

Chao says that football stadiums have an entire team of medical professionals and tons of equipment to treat any kind of injury that happens on the field:

“Other than in a hospital, there is no better place to collapse than on a NFL field. Over two dozen medical professionals including emergency medical personnel and equipment are present. The home team plays an important role in emergency care and support for the visiting team and that is the norm but the Bengals medical staff should still be congratulated. All home teams drill for this annually.

In addition, emergency medical personnel and medical staff from both teams meet pregame to go over any last minute information in preparation for anything that might happen.”

He also shared what possibly could’ve happened although cautions that he is an orthopedist, not a cardiac specialist:

“The nine minutes of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) undoubtedly saved his life. The heart attack was likely caused by a cardiac contusion with potential commotio cordis (electrical signal gone haywire).

AED (automatic external defibrillators) are routinely on both NFL sidelines and even brought on the plane and bus with the traveling team. The defibrillation (shock) happened on the field to convert Hamlin’s rhythm to allow his heart to beat again.

Commotio cordis leading to heart attack has a significant mortality rate but with the witnessed arrest and immediate care, Hamlin seems headed for a positive outcome.”

He adds that the NFL teams have protocols in place, and work with hospitals ahead of time to have an emergency plan in place.

“A nearby trauma center is always designated and on stand by during NFL games. The ambulance was not slow moving to transport Hamlin. It is normal to stabilize before transport as it is unsafe to proceed with an unstable patient.

There were more medical personnel on field than could fit in the ambulance plus all the medications, oxygen and lifesaving supplies needed meaning there was no reason to move him to the hospital until it was safe.

The best early sign was that the ambulance reportedly waited for his mom to come along indicating some early stability for Hamlin. The intubation (breathing tube) is normal/common for any critical care patient in the ICU and doesn’t indicate a worse situation. A report of ‘normal’ vital signs are positive news.”

So, fingers crossed that Hamlin will be able to survive this, and make a full recovery.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Denny Kellington, The Bills Trainer Who Administered CPR To Damar Hamlin, Is Being Hailed A Hero

All eyes have been on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. It was a terrifying situation, and everybody has been hoping and praying that the 24-year-old is able to pull through. With that being said, things took a great turn today, as it was announced that Hamlin is awake and “neurologically intact:” “Amazing news: Buffalo Bills announce Damar Hamlin is neurologically intact. He is […] The post Denny Kellington, The Bills Trainer Who Administered CPR To Damar Hamlin, Is Being Hailed A Hero first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TODAY.com

Damar Hamlin’s second resuscitation is ‘concerning,’ doctor says

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on the latest health update for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, including news that he was resuscitated for a second time. “Having it a second time is a little more concerning, but not having it extend much beyond that is encouraging,” he says.Jan. 4, 2023.
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
CINCINNATI, OH
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
New York Post

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in intensive care after saving kids from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, according to TMZ.According to the report, Peyton remains in the intensive care unit for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but doctors say his health is improving, according to his uncle, Greg Hillis. Peyton’s kids are said to be safe and healthy, according to the report.According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Fla. when the accident happened and he was helicoptered to the hospital and remains unconscious in the ICU. While there were posts on social...
PENSACOLA, FL
Us Weekly

Kelly Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Fellow Football Wives After Damar Hamlin Collapse: We Don’t Always Have to Be ‘Strong’

Speaking out. Kelly Stafford, who is married to Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford, sent an emotional message to her fellow football significant others in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field. “It’s ok not to be ok,” the 32-year-old registered nurse — who has frequently spoken out about the dangerous impact of […]
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

252K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy