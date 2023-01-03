Read full article on original website
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Jenna Bush Hager Poses With Her Family For Christmas Photo After Daughter Spills Her Secrets On TV
A very Bush-Hager Christmas! Today show icon and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a Lone Star state holiday this year! On Sunday, December 25, the mom-of-three took to social media with a series of adorable photos depicting her and her husband, Henry Hager, as well as their three children, Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, getting festive in Texas for the December holiday.“Merry-Mustache-Texas Christmas,” Hager wrote alongside the sweet family snaps shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. “So happy to be with our dearest loves,” she continued, adding a string of Christmas-themed emojis. 'TODAY' COHOST JENNA...
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer's Tropical Babymoon
Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos with Daughter from New Year's Eve Celebration: 'My Little Bean'
The model announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is kicking off the new year with her baby girl by her side. On Monday, the supermodel, 52, shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, featuring rare photos with her 19-month-old daughter as the two attended a party together hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani. In pictures from the party, Campbell is seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event. The model looks radiant in a...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Kim Kardashian reveals nephew Mason is ‘taller’ than she is in birthday tribute
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason is officially a teenager — and taller than his aunt Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator posted proof of the 13-year-old’s height via her Instagram Stories Wednesday. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.” Kim stood back-to-back with the teen in the social media upload. Kourtney, for her part, honored both Mason and his brother, Reign, 8, in a post of her own as the siblings share...
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm relationship with Instagram post on New Year’s Eve
Nina Agdal has confirmed her relationship with Logan Paul after posting a series of photographs of the couple together on New Year’s Eve.On Instagram, the Danish model shared a snap of herself embracing the YouTube star on a balcony by a beachfront alongside the caption: “2022, the beginning of me and you”.In the photo, Agdal, 30, is seen kissing Paul’s cheek with her arm wrapped around him while he smiles at the camera.A second picture shows Paul, 27, lying down topless on Agdal’s lap on a leather sofa, while a third shows her being lifted in his arms beside a...
Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’
The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
North West joined Sia for a performance of the musician's song "Snowman" during the Kardashian's lavish Christmas party North West was treated to an early Christmas present at the Kardashian family holiday party this year — singing with Sia! During the lavish party on Christmas Eve, the 9-year-old joined the Australian singer to perform her wintry track "Snowman" as the pair stood inside a life-sized gift box. Proud mom Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story of daughter North enjoying her time in the spotlight, singing next to...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps. The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her 2-year-old celebrating New Year's Eve in a stylish holiday look. In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai's face from...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
Helena Christensen Celebrates 54th Birthday in a Chic Black Swimsuit: 'Another Dip Around the Sun'
"Merry birthday to me 🎂," the supermodel wrote in an Instagram post to celebrate the milestone on Sunday Helena Christensen celebrated her 54th birthday in style! On Sunday, the supermodel shared clips of herself having fun in the water to mark the milestone, which also happened to take place on Christmas Day. One video documented Christensen taking off her beautiful pink gown as she revealed a chic black swimsuit while standing next to a river. Another features a clip of her climbing down the steps onto the water before...
Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023. The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4. In the clip,...
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos
The actress tied the knot with Ben Affleck during a private Las Vegas ceremony in July Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and...
Quavo Honors Late Nephew Takeoff in Emotional New Song “Without You”
Watch: Cardi B & Quavo Share Heartfelt Tributes to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff. Quavo is paying tribute to Takeoff through music. The rapper honored his late nephew and fellow Migos member by releasing a new song, titled "Without You," two months after Takeoff was killed in Houston, Texas, in November. He was 28.
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
