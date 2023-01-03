ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE FACE of WEALTH ADVISEMENT

Palm Beach Illustrated
Palm Beach Illustrated
Louise Armour is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. She is the head of The Armour Group, delivering white glove and comprehensive financial guidance to some of the area's most prominent families. As a Wealth Partner, Louise brings broad experience in trusts and estates, long-term financial planning, Corporate 144, 10b-5, cash management, and pension and retirement services. She is highly regarded in the professional community. Louise has an enduring love for the equestrian world. She draws from her background in wealth management to help clients consider the strategic impacts of equine assets—financing, ownership structuring, and risk mitigation. She is involved with Polo Players Support Group to help members impacted by injury or illness. Equally active with other nonprofits in Palm Beach, Louise is a fundraiser for the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Scholarship Program, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Club. She and her husband—a member of the Polo Hall of Fame—live in Wellington and have two grown children.

3825 PGA BLVD., FLOOR 9, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL | 561-694-5699

Palm Beach Illustrated

Palm Beach Illustrated

