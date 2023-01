Martha Stewart partners with Austin-based Tito's Vodka on "DIY January" campaign

According to Martha Stewart, Tito’s can be used for everything from preserving flowers to deodorizing shoes. Photo provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

De-icing windshields

Business mogul and crafter extraordinaireis the queen of unexpected collaborations. First there was Snoop Dogg , then there was Frito Lay Just in time for Dry January , thelaunched a new tongue-in-cheek campaign with the lifestyle expert, revamping the popular month-long event as “.”The challenge is simple: find ways to use that leftover Tito’s around the house(even if Martha herself takes a couple of sneaky sips in the promo video ).Some of Martha’s tips for using Tito’s include:To coincide with the campaign, the brand is selling a limited edition DIY kit withthat screw onto a Tito’s bottle. Net proceeds from the kits —— willchosen by the purchasers.