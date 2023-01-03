Martha Stewart partners with Austin-based Tito's Vodka on "DIY January" campaign
Business mogul and crafter extraordinaire Martha Stewart is the queen of unexpected collaborations. First there was Snoop Dogg , then there was Frito Lay — and now, there’s Tito’s Handmade Vodka .
Just in time for Dry January , the Austin-based brand launched a new tongue-in-cheek campaign with the lifestyle expert, revamping the popular month-long event as “ DIY January .”
The challenge is simple: find ways to use that leftover Tito’s around the house without imbibing it (even if Martha herself takes a couple of sneaky sips in the promo video ).
Some of Martha’s tips for using Tito’s include:
Just in time for Dry January , the Austin-based brand launched a new tongue-in-cheek campaign with the lifestyle expert, revamping the popular month-long event as “ DIY January .”
The challenge is simple: find ways to use that leftover Tito’s around the house without imbibing it (even if Martha herself takes a couple of sneaky sips in the promo video ).
Some of Martha’s tips for using Tito’s include:
- Deodorizing shoes
- Cleaning mirrors and windows
- Preserving flowers
- De-icing windshields
Comments / 0