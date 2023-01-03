Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Show Info: January 6, 2023
Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron. Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online. Beagle Bay Knot Works. Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron. Cafe...
Nautical Home Decor
Nautical home décor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron.
Relax in 2023
Time to unwind! Holistic Halo Salt Spa is located on State Road in North Royalton.
Kenny works up a sweat at Glow Fitness
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Glow Fitness in North Ridgeville. The concept for this unique experience originated in Spain and Northeast Ohio has one of only a few studios here in the United States that offer this innovative form of fitness training. Glow Fitness uses interactive floors and walls, along with motivational music and lighting to motivate clients.
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
Disney on Ice and other things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Jan. 6-8
The first weekend of the year will feel seasonable with mixed showers. In other words, it's winter in Cleveland, and you can't let that stop you from checking out one of these events happening in NEO.
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
To celebrate a year of slightly more financially successful writing (hey, improvement is improvement, no matter how small), I treated myself to lunch at a local Japanese restaurant near the end of 2022.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
RV Supershow gives Kenny a taste of the good life
The 2023 Ohio RV Supershow has over 400 RV's waiting for you to explore at the newly remodeled Cleveland I-X Center. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton takes a showroom tour and gets a taste of the good life in some of the amazing recreational vehicles. https://www.ohiorvshow.com/
cleveland.com
Ohio RV Supershow kicks off 5-day run in Cleveland today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio RV Supershow offers more than just hundreds of vehicles on display. It offers a chance to dream – not only of traveling and getting away, but of warmer days. “We are in the doldrums of winter. It’s great to think of summer and...
Wintry weather is here: A look at weekend forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time. The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!. No big systems...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys 3-acre site near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse once earmarked for 54-story tower
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three acres of downtown Cleveland that mostly consists of parking, but once had plans for a 54-story tower, may get new life after being sold from one real estate developer to another. Bedrock, the real-estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Rock companies, announced Friday that it bought...
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
spectrumnews1.com
Narcan vending machines installed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has partnered with The Centers, a non-profit organization, to install Narcan vending machines in locations across Cuyahoga County. Adriana Whelan, the Medical Director of HIV and Harm Reduction at The Centers, explained the goal of...
Winter Blitz Brewfest
Winter Blitz Brewfest! Enjoy the “Touchdown Tubing Hill” and more at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8
Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
