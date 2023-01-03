ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

103.7 THE LOON

Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man

SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
SARTELL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Walmart and Fleeing Police

(KNSI) — A 35-year-old St. Cloud man is jailed for suspected shoplifting and fleeing police. According to Sartell police, they were notified about 4:00 Thursday afternoon of a shoplifting in progress at the Sartell Walmart. When officers arrived, loss prevention told them the suspect left with unpaid merchandise, got into a car and drove off. Police say the suspect, Brandon Weeda, also had felony warrants for his arrest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
740thefan.com

Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
HERMANTOWN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow

(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
MINNESOTA STATE
thenewsleaders.com

Local trucker nominated for big state award

After driving more than 4.7-million miles all over the United States without so much as one accident, Gerald “Red” Popp knows a thing or two about staying safe on the road. From the cab of his truck he’s seen it all: terrible accidents, speed demons, motorists obviously impaired...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
willmarradio.com

Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
MINNESOTA STATE
