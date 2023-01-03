List of 'Most Aesthetic' Hotels in New Orleans Is Too Good to Miss

This places really capture the vibe of the Big Easy.

While many travelers love the comfort and convenience of Airbnbs, there has been a backlash against Airbnbs in many places, in large part due to their impact on local real estate markets. New Orleans is a community where this backlash is especially strong. Many locals often wonder why visitors would choose an Airbnb over local hotels that better represent the city's vibes?

One such local, @colorbycaitlin , decided to do something about it. She put together a list of New Orleans' most aesthetic hotels that truly capture the spirit of the Big Easy !

We doubt you'll find an short-term rental in New Orleans that can hold a candle to any of these iconic locations. These hotels are outstanding representations of New Orleans culture- the rich colors and ornate decorations, French-influenced architecture, themes of New Orleans jazz and the bayous. Caitlin calls it "moody maximalism": it's bold, sensual, and stylish with a dark edge to it.

Many of these hotels also have unique quirks that make them stand out. Hotel Peter & Paul, for example, was built inside a renovated old church, and still retains much of that original design with vaulted ceilings and stunning stained glass windows. Moody, beautiful, and truly local- these hotels capture what New Orleans is all about.

Viewers praised Caitlin not only for her awesome list, but for her drawing attention to the negative impact the short-term rental market has had on New Orleans locals. "For ppl who don’t know, there are entire blocks of Airbnbs in some neighborhoods. Locals can’t buy or rent if every home is a short term rental," @spaghettisquashpasta gave additional context. "Yes thank you!!! I live in Pensacola and always stay in hotels while in NOLA. Too many of my friends have been displaced by Airbnbs," praised @carlylovesyou.

Additionally, viewers gave testimonials about the incredible experiences they've had with these particular hotels. "I went to the Hotel Saint Vincent bar once and saw Steve Zahn from White Lotus. The bartender said they get a ton of celebrities there," shared @meganelder2. "Hot Tin atop Ponchatrain… best rooftop view! From The Dome to the river!" recommended @dbee1028.

The next time you're planning a trip to New Orleans, take a step back from rental apps and check out some of these hotels instead. You may end up treating yourself to your most aesthetic and authentic trip there yet!

