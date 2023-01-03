ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, El Paso County clean-up crews began clearing out a property that was the site of an October fire at a homeless camp and a subsequent murder. Many Colorado Springs residents living nearby said they endured two years of problems with trash, loud noises, and crime. Crews spent the morning The post Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

A look forward at 2023: Public safety remains a top priority for Aurora council

AURORA | Many of the Aurora City Council’s top priorities from 2022 remain pressing in 2023, including responses to homelessness and deteriorating roads and streets. Later this year, the city is also scheduled to hold elections for the mayorship and five council seats. Here’s a quick rundown of topics we’re expecting to see the city and partner agencies focus on in 2023:
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police

A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead

The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Owner killed at his gas station in Wheat Ridge, suspect caught in Indiana

The owner and clerk of a gas station and convenience store in Wheat Ridge was shot and killed at his business on Thursday night, Wheat Police Department said. In an update on Friday morning, Wheat Ridge PD said the suspect and the victim's vehicle were stopped in Indiana at about 10 a.m. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the call for suspicious activity at the business at approximately 8 p.m. It is located at 12300 W 44th Avenue. When first responders arrived, the 53-year-old victim was found dead and there was no suspect at the scene.Investigators said they learned from surveillance recording that the suspect attacked the clerk and then shot and killed him. Then the suspect got away from the scene in the victim's car.Detectives have embarked on "an exhaustive investigation" since the crime and the department said on Friday morning it won't release any further information about the suspect or the victim's vehicle. 
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
EDGEWATER, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Marijuana From 710 Labs Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Levels

Marijuana grown by Jolet Ventures, which does business as 710 Labs, is being recalled over potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast. According to a January 5 notice issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the recalled recreational marijuana, a strain named Rainbow Belts, was sold at six dispensaries located in Aurora, Boulder, Denver and Lakewood. Every container of the recalled marijuana includes the Jolet Ventures cultivation license number, 403R-00132, and harvest batch number, 20220927-RAINBOW BELTS-H.
DENVER, CO

