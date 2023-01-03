Read full article on original website
Related
Denver officer suspended following arrest in Douglas County
A Denver police officer has been suspended without pay following an arrest in Douglas County on New Year's Eve, the department said Friday.
Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, El Paso County clean-up crews began clearing out a property that was the site of an October fire at a homeless camp and a subsequent murder. Many Colorado Springs residents living nearby said they endured two years of problems with trash, loud noises, and crime. Crews spent the morning The post Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins appeared first on KRDO.
sentinelcolorado.com
A look forward at 2023: Public safety remains a top priority for Aurora council
AURORA | Many of the Aurora City Council’s top priorities from 2022 remain pressing in 2023, including responses to homelessness and deteriorating roads and streets. Later this year, the city is also scheduled to hold elections for the mayorship and five council seats. Here’s a quick rundown of topics we’re expecting to see the city and partner agencies focus on in 2023:
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
KDVR.com
Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police
A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500, body-slammed man could get $75,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company likely will receive a $162,500 settlement from the city.
Juvenile injured in Adams County shooting
Around 4:04 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a gunshot victim in the 8300 block of Jasmine Street. When deputies arrived, they found an injured juvenile male.
Train collides with vehicle near Boulder, resulting in hospitalization
According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a vehicle collided with a car northwest of Boulder on Wednesday evening. While the exact time of the accident wasn't noted, details were released at 6 PM. Images from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle, with the trunk of the car destroyed....
KDVR.com
New details released about Idaho murder suspect
Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead
The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway.
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Fixing Colorado’s vexed ‘red-flag law’ will only save lives
The state is awash in crises and issues demanding urgent attention by state lawmakers as they convene for the 2023 General Assembly, but addressing deficiencies in Colorado’s red flag gun law is a priority. For the past few years, Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order has allowed police and family...
1 killed in serious crash on Colorado Boulevard
One person was killed in a two-car crash near City Park on Wednesday night.
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department.
Homicide suspect arrested in Indiana driving victim’s car
The Wheat Ridge Police Department says a person driving the vehicle of a gas station owner who was attacked, shot and killed on Thursday night was arrested in Indiana.
Owner killed at his gas station in Wheat Ridge, suspect caught in Indiana
The owner and clerk of a gas station and convenience store in Wheat Ridge was shot and killed at his business on Thursday night, Wheat Police Department said. In an update on Friday morning, Wheat Ridge PD said the suspect and the victim's vehicle were stopped in Indiana at about 10 a.m. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the call for suspicious activity at the business at approximately 8 p.m. It is located at 12300 W 44th Avenue. When first responders arrived, the 53-year-old victim was found dead and there was no suspect at the scene.Investigators said they learned from surveillance recording that the suspect attacked the clerk and then shot and killed him. Then the suspect got away from the scene in the victim's car.Detectives have embarked on "an exhaustive investigation" since the crime and the department said on Friday morning it won't release any further information about the suspect or the victim's vehicle.
KDVR.com
Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking
GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
KKTV
Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
1 killed in stabbing in east Denver
Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead.
Westword
Marijuana From 710 Labs Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Levels
Marijuana grown by Jolet Ventures, which does business as 710 Labs, is being recalled over potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast. According to a January 5 notice issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the recalled recreational marijuana, a strain named Rainbow Belts, was sold at six dispensaries located in Aurora, Boulder, Denver and Lakewood. Every container of the recalled marijuana includes the Jolet Ventures cultivation license number, 403R-00132, and harvest batch number, 20220927-RAINBOW BELTS-H.
Comments / 0