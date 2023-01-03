Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during his game Monday night Several of Damar Hamlin's Buffalo Bills teammates stayed back in Cincinnati to visit the safety in the hospital on Monday night, just hours after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a few other teammates and head coach Zac Taylor, visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the game. Harvey said Diggs was momentarily stopped by a police officer who...
Gephardt Daily
Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
atozsports.com
Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
iheart.com
Bills Provide Encouraging Damar Hamlin Update
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. In a statement, the Bills added Hamlin is still critically ill but is "neurologically intact" as he recovers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team adds it's grateful for the love...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
LOOK: Bills fans gather outside Highmark Stadium for Damar Hamlin
No matter where it occurred, the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is heartbreaking. But everything unfolded at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals. Because of that, Hamlin’s hospital stay and battle is still ongoing there after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on Monday. Despite the...
WETM 18 News
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, family says
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
‘It’s much more than football;’ Local Bills fans plan fundraiser for Damar Hamlin’s charity
MIAMISBURG — In just a few days people have donated more than $6 million to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s online fundraiser for his Toy Drive. Some of that support is coming from the Miami Valley. The “Buffalo Bills Backers of Dayton” is a collection of Bills fans...
Buffalo Sabres show support for Bills' Damar Hamlin with custom t-shirts before game vs. Capitals
Buffalo Sabres players showed their love and support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night, wearing custom t-shirts before their game against the Washington Capitals.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0