ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during his game Monday night Several of Damar Hamlin's Buffalo Bills teammates stayed back in Cincinnati to visit the safety in the hospital on Monday night, just hours after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a few other teammates and head coach Zac Taylor, visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the game. Harvey said Diggs was momentarily stopped by a police officer who...
BUFFALO, NY
Gephardt Daily

Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says

Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
atozsports.com

Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Bills Provide Encouraging Damar Hamlin Update

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. In a statement, the Bills added Hamlin is still critically ill but is "neurologically intact" as he recovers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team adds it's grateful for the love...
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
CINCINNATI, OH
WITF

Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, family says

Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy