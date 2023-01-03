Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
msn.com
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
WIVB
House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy seeks path to victory ahead of fourth vote
Wednesday marks the second day of the 118th Congress and there is still no Speaker of the House — or a clear path forward. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the required 218 votes on three consecutive ballots Tuesday to secure the gavel. It’s been a century since...
WIVB
These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
Four Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday night in voting against adjourning the House, pushing the motion to the cusp of failure after the GOP was unable to elect a Speaker for the second day in a row. The motion to adjourn ultimately passed in a narrow 216-214 vote, handing Republicans a...
WIVB
Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before midterms
Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in an interview released Monday that his “hatred” of liberals led to his inaccurate predictions of a red wave in November’s midterm elections. “That loathing clouded my judgment,” Carlson told Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, in an interview...
Comments / 0