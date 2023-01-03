BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We use our hands for nearly every action, yet many people do not treat their hands to massages. Hand massagers are a great way to provide our hands with the recovery treatment we could use after a long day. Hand massagers are built with technology that can help relieve and soothe various parts of the hand and the wrists. These devices use different forms of massage, including compression and heat. If you’re looking for a hand massager with the latest technology, the Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager is the top choice.

