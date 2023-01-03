ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Kansas at Texas Tech odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1) in Lubbock Tuesday. Tip from United Supermarkets Arena is at at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Kansas hopes this game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be a bit easier after sneaking by Oklahoma State 69-67 in its conference opener Saturday. Although the Red Raiders are more of an offensive team than in years past, they are still a strong defensive team. Texas Tech is allowing only 62.7 points per game (ppg)(45th) while Kansas is scoring 78.1 ppg (63rd). Kansas is allowing only 64.5 ppg (79th) while Texas Tech is averaging 80.1 ppg (37th).

Neither team is going to have an advantage at the free-throw line as both sides struggle from the charity stripe. Kansas has hit 69.0% of its FT (245th) and Texas Tech is not much better hitting only 70.0% (179th).

Kansas at Texas Tech odds

  • Moneyline (ML): Kansas -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Texas Tech +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kansas -1.5 (-105) | Texas Tech +1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Kansas at Texas Tech picks and predictions

Prediction

Texas Tech 75, Kansas 72

BET TEXAS TECH (+100).

Kansas is favored in this game, and it should be, but Texas Tech is a different team this season with a solid offense to match its stellar defense.

No one likes going to Lubbock to play. It is in the middle of nowhere and teams find it extremely hard to focus. Kansas, coming off a hard-fought win against Oklahoma State, will find this out the hard way. Kansas might win a 2nd national title in a row, but it will come after a loss in this one.

PASS.

Texas Tech is my pick to win the game, but I would rather make a wager on the moneyline with plus-money value. This number has gone down from 2.5 at open to 1.5, already moving towards a pick ’em, so you might as well take the plus money on the moneyline while you can — it may not be there at the tip.

BET OVER 141.5 (-110).

This is another line that has moved since it opened, starting at 139.5 this morning. It may continue to move up and could close at 142 or 143. I will take it now at the best number I can. Both teams can and should score in this one. So, give me the OVER 141.5 (-110) as my favorite play in this game.

