Allegheny County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt

The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run

A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
wtae.com

Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire

Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
