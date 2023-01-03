Read full article on original website
Related
State police investigating overnight vehicle chase in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — State police are investigating a one-vehicle pursuit that started around 1 a.m. in the city. Troopers said they observed a Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and California Avenue. They activated their lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading troopers on a pursuit, according to a news release.
2 Pittsburgh detectives on paid leave after shooting, killing suspect in Brackenridge incident
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Police Detectives have been placed on paid administrative leaving, pending an investigation by Allegheny County Police into the deadly shooting of a suspect wanted for killing a police chief. Sources said that’s standard protocol. And Target 11 has confirmed that the ATF is now...
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt
The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
Police find photo of gun, but still lack weapon in Monessen teen homicide case
A gun used in a November fatal shooting in Monessen has not been located, but Westmoreland County Detective Nicholas Caesar said a photograph of the suspect holding a handgun was found on the dead teen’s cellphone. The photo was sent to 16-year-old Amari Altomore from Terry Newton, 16, who...
'They're not going to leave him': Brackenridge officers keep watch over fallen chief
Police officers from across Western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief. At least one officer from Brackenridge has remained alongside Chief Justin McIntire’s body since he was killed in the line of duty Monday. “There has been...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers told not to follow controversial traffic stop policy
PITTSBURGH — Acting Pittsburgh police chief Tom Stangrecki issued an order this week advising officers to return to the practice of enforcing minor traffic violations, such as broken headlights or expired inspection stickers. The police bureau banned officers from enforcing those secondary traffic offenses after Pittsburgh City Council passed...
Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed. Troopers did not release the suspect's name.
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
wtae.com
Man arrested following string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A man charged in a string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse in Scottdale. Scottdale police said Jason Michael Thomas, 33, was being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday morning. Thomas’ arrest came Wednesday afternoon...
GoFundMe page for fallen officer had no connection to family; 2 other legit fundraisers established
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A GoFundMe page for the Brackenridge police chief who was killed in the line of duty on Monday had no connection to his family, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot,...
Man arrested after hitting Pittsburgh police officer with car
PITTSBURGH — An Alabama man was charged after allegedly hitting a Pittsburgh police officer with his car early Tuesday morning. Charles Cary, 23, of Orange Beach, was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail. Officers were called to the 500 block of Brookline Blvd. around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday...
AARON SWAN JR.: What we know about the suspect in Brackenridge police chief shooting death
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. was the suspect in a fatal shooting that left a police chief dead and another injured in Brackenridge. According to police, Swan was from Duquesne, but was known to frequent the Penn Hills area. On the night of Sunday, Jan....
wtae.com
Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire
Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
wtae.com
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County this morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
Westmoreland house heavily damaged in fire
A two-story house in Westmoreland County was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday morning. Crews were called to the home, located in the 1200 block of Claridge Elliott Road in Penn Township, just before 7 a.m. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the...
Mayor Gainey denounces controversial activist who called fallen officer a ‘pig’
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out after a controversial local activist posted comments on social media appearing to celebrate the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire along with photos of her posing with Gainey.
Human remains discovered during missing person search in Pa.: reports
Allegheny County Police recently found unidentified human remains near Montour Trail in Jefferson Hills, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. The remains were discovered during a missing person investigation of Dorian Serrano on Nov. 17, though Allegheny County Police revealed details about the human remains on Monday. The Allegheny...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0