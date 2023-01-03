Read full article on original website
The Cali Girl
3d ago
it's the GPS's that take them down routs like that, and if they don't know the area by the time they realize the type of road they are on, they can't turn around. I know this as my father drives semi's..
ksro.com
Pedestrian Hit in Petaluma By Two Cars; Police Looking for One of Them
Petaluma Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-a-run collision involving a pedestrian. On Wednesday evening, a man was crossing Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street when he was hit by a Scion in the slow lane. The Scion was then rear-ended by a black Mitsubishi. The victim later reported that he was hit by a third vehicle that ran over his legs. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are seeking information regarding that third vehicle involved which drove away from the scene.
mendofever.com
Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1
State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Reopened]Highway 101 Closed North of Willits After Tree Falls on Powerlines
Highway 101’s north and southbound lane are being shut down by officials north of Willits near Oil Well Hill after a tree fell on powerlines causing smoke and flames. Officials have closed both lanes as they attempt to secure the scene and clean up the roadway. Adding to the...
mendofever.com
MAJOR INJURY CRASH REPORTED OFF HWY 101 SOUTH OF HOPLAND
At about 2:48 p.m., a full-size Chevy pickup went down the embankment approximately 100 feet off southbound Hwy 101 between Cloverdale and Hopland. A mother and two children were reportedly aboard. The Incident Commander told dispatch to order an air ambulance, however, all declined due to inclement weather. The IC...
Lake County News
Storm makes for unsafe road conditions
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Wednesday’s stormy conditions led to road closures due to downed trees and utility lines. The California Highway Patrol’s Clear Lake Area office and other local agencies reported throughout the day about the storm’s impacts on travel. In addition, the powerful storm that...
SFGate
Sinkhole swallows car in Mendocino, leaves residents cut off from road
Heavy rain from the weekend's storm opened up a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County, swallowing up a car and leaving residents and guests of a RV camp stranded. The private road off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits developed a sinkhole on Friday amid storm conditions that swept through Northern California over the holiday weekend. A vehicle on the road eventually dropped into the widening hole in the asphalt and needed to be removed by Caltrans workers, according to MendoFever, but luckily no injuries were reported.
SFist
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
mendofever.com
Rising Waters Close Highway 175 in Hopland
Scanner traffic indicates the Hopland Fire Chief has found that State Route 175 is officially flooded and closure is imminent. SR-175 runs between Mendocino and Lake County and it was one of the primary west-to-east arteries for commuters. The typical floodplain is located to the west of the Russian River...
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
mendofever.com
Two Teens Allegedly Burglarize Ukiah Market and Smash the Windshield of a Random Vehicle
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/02/2023 at approximately 0326 hours, Ukiah Police Officers were dispatched to the Prime Market for...
mendofever.com
Months-Long Investigation Apprehends Suspected Serial Burglar of Ukiah Coin Operated Laundromats
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. UPD has been experiencing an alarming rise in burglaries of coin operated laundry facilities in recent...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Stolen from Crescent City Located by Officers in Ukiah Resulting in the Arrest of Two
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate...
Lake County News
Power outages reported across portions of Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Hit-And-Run Victim Still Hospitalized; Suspect Still on the Loose
A person remains hospitalized in critical condition after a driver hit them with a pickup truck in 300-block of Yolanda Avenue in Santa Rosa. The driver took off, east-bound on Yolanda, after hitting the pedestrian last Friday night; and is still on the loose. Police are looking for a white pickup truck with toolboxes in its bed. The make and model is not clear. The victim’s injuries are still listed as life-threatening. Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or the truck is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department immediately.
Sonoma County jail inmate arrested two days after escaping jail
SONOMA (CBS SF) – Detectives arrested an inmate who escaped from Sonoma County jail Thursday, two days after he escaped, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's office.The sheriff's property/narcotics Unit located and arrested the inmate, 39-year-old John Avila, in his hometown of Petaluma around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.Avila escaped Tuesday after running from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.Avilla had been in custody since Nov. 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.He was transferred back to Sonoma County Jail Thursday.This story will be updated when more details are gathered.
The Mendocino Voice
Third atmospheric river to strike Mendocino County Friday night through Monday, county declares local emergency for severe winter storms (updated 7:20 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. Update 7:20 p.m.: The National Weather Service has upgraded the wind advisory that...
Officials closely monitoring mudslide risk where Glass Fire burned
Severe rains are elevating landslide risks across burn scars photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB One of the areas of highest concern during the current storm system is the roughly 70,000-acre footprint of the 2020 Glass Fire primed for mudslides. Officials are monitoring the area closely. Paul Lowenthal is a division chief and fire Marshal with Santa Rosa Fire. "It is susceptible to slippage and that could include mudslides, debris flows and rockslides, caused by excessive, high intensity rainfall rates." That's primarily due to the fire wiping out the trees, shrubs, grasses and their roots, that hold steep slopes in place. He said...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
Update: Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River
SONOMA -- The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6. The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff...
ksro.com
Over a Dozen Sonoma County School Districts Closed Thursday Due to the Storm
Several schools in Sonoma County will be closed today. It’s due to downed trees, flooded roads, power outages and other impacts of the powerful winter storm hitting the North Bay. School closures have been issued by more than a dozen districts including Guerneville School District, Sonoma County Union High School District, and Montgomery Elementary District. Information on school closures is posted online at scoe.org. Some schools will still have distance learning.
