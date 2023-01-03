A person remains hospitalized in critical condition after a driver hit them with a pickup truck in 300-block of Yolanda Avenue in Santa Rosa. The driver took off, east-bound on Yolanda, after hitting the pedestrian last Friday night; and is still on the loose. Police are looking for a white pickup truck with toolboxes in its bed. The make and model is not clear. The victim’s injuries are still listed as life-threatening. Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or the truck is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department immediately.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO